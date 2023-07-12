About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could Zinc Be the New Solution for Vaginal Yeast Infections?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM
Studies suggest that the trace mineral zinc might unexpectedly contribute to the treatment of vaginal yeast infections.

Around three quarters of women develop vaginal yeast infections at least once in their lifetime, and approximately 140 million women globally suffer from recurrent infections. Recurrent yeast infections can have an enormous impact of quality of life. Existing anti-fungal treatments are not always effective and resistance against these treatments is developing.

Vaginal / Vulvar Itching

Vaginal or Vulvar itching is a common symptom in women of all ages. It is often accompanied by vaginal discharge. Treatment depends on the underlying cause.


Thrush is caused by a yeast called Candida. There are a number of species of Candida, but the one that causes most yeast infections is Candida albicans.

Just like us, Candida albicans needs zinc in its diet and this yeast produces a molecule (Pra1) which tries to scavenge zinc as a food source. Now, researchers have found that this molecule triggers an inflammatory response, which they believe is responsible for many cases of thrush.

Unveiling Zinc's Potential in Thrush Treatment

Wellcome Trust Senior Fellow Dr Duncan Wilson, of the University of Exeter's MRC Centre for Medical Mycology, led the research, and said: "Recurring thrush can be deeply distressing and problematic, and we urgently need new treatments. Our new finding on zinc is very exciting, because it suggests that simple provision of zinc could block the production of the inflammatory Pra1 molecule, but we're not in the position to make treatment recommendations at this stage. We need larger scale trials to confirm the effect. Please don't apply any products that are not designed for the genital area, as zinc can be toxic at high concentrations and it could be extremely unsafe."
Yeast Infections

We only know yeast as the fermenting organism for bread making, however it can cause also infections in vagina and can cause a lot of discomfort and discharge.

In lab experiments, the team found that manipulating genes so that Candida albicans does not produce Pra1 prevented inflammation. They went on to find that applying relatively low levels of zinc in mice blocked Pra1 production, and prevented inflammation. This is important because it is inflammation that causes the burning, itching symptoms of thrush.

The research team also recruited women who had been experiencing vaginal infections at least once every three months. The women applied a vaginal moisturising cream which contains a small amount of zinc nightly for two weeks, and then twice a week. Of six women who completed the study and had vulvovaginal candidiasis (thrush), five of them did not experience reinfection over the three month study.

Dr Wilson said: "These findings are very encouraging, although the number of participants is small. We are now carrying out a larger clinical trial to confirm that zinc treatments are effective. In the longer term, we hope this could be a promising strategy for a condition could evolve resistance to treatment.

"We'd been studying this Pra1 molecule for more than ten years to understand its role in zinc scavenging - this research shows the fundamental importance of basic research of this nature, which can help shed light on how our bodies work and sometimes provide surprising routes to new treatments."

The paper is entitled 'Zinc prevents vaginal candidiasis by inhibiting expression of an inflammatory fungal protein', and is published in Science Translational Medicine. The research is supported by the Exeter NIHR Biomedical Research Centre.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Yeast Infection

Introduction: Thrush is a yeast infection that can occur in any part of the body. It is most commonly seen at the opening of the vagina (vulva) . You may acquire white, raised, cottage cheese-like lesions (spots) in the infected areas. Thrush or yeast infection occurring in the oral cavity or mouth is known as oral thrush or oral candidiasis; in the esophageal region, it is known a

Monthly Vaginal Ring Prevents HIV During Breastfeeding Safely

Monthly Vaginal Ring Prevents HIV During Breastfeeding Safely


How can you prevent HIV while breastfeeding? A monthly vaginal ring containing the antiretroviral drug dapivirine safely prevents HIV infection while breastfeeding.

