Could Your Cells` Genetic Makeup Reveal Breast Cancer Risk?

Therapeutic approach to breast cancer that integrates genetic and pathological data can cut overtreatment, improving women's well-being.

Researchers at King’s College London found that).The study included around 2,000 women in the UK who had been tested for 313 genetic changes, known as a genetic risk score. The findings were published inAll participants in the study had already been diagnosed with the most common types of abnormal breast cells, namelyA genetic risk score estimates a person's inherited likelihood of developing a disease or trait by combining the influence of multiple common genetic variants.via the National Health Service (NHS) Breast Screening Programme.However, this has led to a large number of women being diagnosed with abnormal cells in their breast tissue which are not invasive cancer but may become cancer in the future. At the moment it is not possible to know which women with abnormal cells will go on to develop invasive breast cancer, so they are offered a variety of treatments.This can range from increased surveillance to surgery, radiotherapy and anti-estrogen therapy.Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with around 55,000 women diagnosed each year in the UK. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chance of successful treatment so being able to predict who might be at risk is crucial.Jasmine Timbres, first author and Clinical Information Analyst at King’s College London, said “Our initial results are very promising.The results of this study show that the genetic risk score could be useful in this prediction, meaning that treatments could be more personalised, rather than giving everyone the same treatment approach.In some cases, this could avoid unnecessary invasive treatments altogether, which can take a toll on patients both physically and emotionally. Focusing more on individual risk could improve overall well-being and help reduce the stress that comes with being overtreated.”Professor Elinor Sawyer, senior author and a Consultant Clinical Oncologist at King’s College London, said:“In my clinical practice, I see many women diagnosed with DCIS or LCIS. Until now, treatment decisions have mostly been based on how the cells look under a microscope. Our research shows that a genetic risk score can also help predict which women are more likely to develop invasive breast cancer.”“This means we shouldn't just focus on the cells themselves, but also take into account a woman’s genetic risk and lifestyle factors. By looking at the full picture, we can give women more accurate information about their personal risk of recurrence. This helps them make more informed choices about their treatment options and what’s right for them.”Dr. Simon Vincent, chief scientific officer at Breast Cancer Now, said: “This study offers evidence that genetic risk scoring could be a useful tool for predicting future breast cancer in women diagnosed with ductal carcinomaor lobular carcinoma– which are the most common pre-invasive abnormal cells found in the breast.”“Understanding who is most likely to develop invasive disease in the future could help to tailor care for those most at risk, inform treatment decisions and improve individual wellbeing for women.”“While theseSource-Eurekalert