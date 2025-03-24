About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could This Missing Cell Be the Cause of Crohn's Disease?

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 24 2025 11:39 AM

Gamma delta IELs, disappears early in Crohn’s disease, potentially triggering inflammation.

Missing piece in Crohn's disease is discovered—immune cells that vanish before symptoms even start! This groundbreaking discovery could lead to new ways to prevent and treat inflammation in the gut (1 Trusted Source
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Go to source).

Role of Gamma Delta IELs(intraepithelial lymphocytes) in Gut Health

Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, leading to symptoms like stomach pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. While inflammation helps the body fight infections, too much can harm healthy tissues. Certain immune cells called gamma delta IELs (intraepithelial lymphocytes)protect the gut, but they are often lower in people with active Crohn’s disease.


How Their Loss May Trigger Crohn’s Disease

Gamma delta IELs(intraepithelial lymphocytes) prevent gut inflammation, but they decrease weeks before Crohn’s symptoms appear. In a mouse model, inflammation disrupted these cells, weakening gut protection and allowing harmful immune cells to cause damage, possibly triggering the disease.


Implications for Diagnosis and Treatment

The loss of gamma delta IELs may predict Crohn’s relapse or treatment response. Future therapies boosting these cells could help maintain remission or prevent the disease. The study was supported by major research institutions and funding agencies.

Reference:
  1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29262182/)

Source-The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine
