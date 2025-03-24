Could This Missing Cell Be the Cause of Crohn's Disease?

Gamma delta IELs, disappears early in Crohn’s disease, potentially triggering inflammation. ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A missing immune cell might be the key to Crohn’s disease! #crohnsDisease #inflammatory bowel disease #guthealth #inflammation #immunesystem #healthcare #medindia’

A missing immune cell might be the key to Crohn’s disease! #crohnsDisease #inflammatory bowel disease #guthealth #inflammation #immunesystem #healthcare #medindia’ Advertisement Role of Gamma Delta IELs(intraepithelial lymphocytes) in Gut Health Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, leading to symptoms like stomach pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. While inflammation helps the body fight infections, too much can harm healthy tissues. Certain immune cells called gamma delta IELs (intraepithelial lymphocytes)protect the gut, but they are often lower in people with active Crohn’s disease.





Advertisement How Their Loss May Trigger Crohn’s Disease Gamma delta IELs(intraepithelial lymphocytes) prevent





Advertisement Implications for Diagnosis and Treatment The loss of gamma delta IELs may predict Crohn’s relapse or treatment response. Future therapies boosting these cells could help maintain remission or prevent the disease. The study was supported by major research institutions and funding agencies.



Reference: Inflammatory Bowel Disease - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29262182/)

Source-The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine Missing piece in Crohn's disease is discovered—immune cells that vanish before symptoms even start! This groundbreaking discovery could lead to new ways to prevent and treat inflammation in the gut ().Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, leading to symptoms like stomach pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. While inflammation helps the body fight infections, too much can harm healthy tissues. Certain immune cells called gamma delta IELs (intraepithelial lymphocytes)protect the gut, but they are often lower in people with active Crohn’s disease.Gamma delta IELs(intraepithelial lymphocytes) prevent gut inflammation , but they decrease weeks before Crohn’s symptoms appear. In a mouse model, inflammation disrupted these cells, weakening gut protection and allowing harmful immune cells to cause damage, possibly triggering the disease.The loss of gamma delta IELs may predict Crohn’s relapse or treatment response. Future therapies boosting these cells could help maintain remission or prevent the disease. The study was supported by major research institutions and funding agencies.Source-The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine