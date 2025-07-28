Could Reversing X Chromosome Inactivation Help Treat Rett Syndrome?

Gene therapy targeting X chromosome silencing shows promise for treating Rett syndrome by reactivating healthy genes.

A promising gene therapy developed by a team led by a UC Davis Health scientist could potentially treat Rett syndrome byand possibly other X-linked conditions such as fragile X syndrome ().Rett syndrome is a genetic condition that affects mostly girls. It is caused by a. This gene contains instructions for the synthesis ofGirls with Rett syndrome may haveor their protein may not work properly. This protein deficiency can cause a range of symptoms, includingFemales have two X chromosomes (XX). In each cell, one X chromosome will randomly be silenced in a process known as(XCI). In girls with Rett syndrome, the“Our study looked at. It showed that reactivating the gene is possible and can reverse the symptoms,” said Bhatnagar, the study’s senior author.Bhatnagar is an associate professor with the UC Davis Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and runs The Bhatnagar Laboratory. She is an assistant research program leader at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and a researcher at the MIND Institute.The new study did a(microRNA) involved in XCI and X-linked gene silencing. It found thatand the MECP2 gene.The team tested if blocking miR-106a could weaken the silencing effect and. For that, they used a female mouse model of Rett syndrome and a gene therapy vector developed by Professor Kathrin Meyer at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.The vector delivered a. The molecule reduces the availability of miR-106a at the X chromosome, which provides a therapeutic window for gene activation and MeCP2 production.The results were very impressive: The. The study also showed a significantof the treated mice.“The. With our technology, we are just making it aware of its ability to replace the faulty gene with a functional gene,” Bhatnagar explained. “Even a small amount of this gene expression (activation) has therapeutic benefit.”Importantly, the Rett mouse model handled the treatment well.“Our gene therapy-based approach targeting X chromosome silencing showed significant improvement of several symptoms of Rett syndrome,” Bhatnagar said.“Girls with Rett exhibit a wide range of symptoms, limited mobility and communication skills. They have apnea and seizures. It would be life-changing if we can help reverse some of their symptoms so they can speak if they're hungry or walk to get a drink. What if we can prevent these seizures and apnea episodes, or simply reduce them?”Rett syndrome still has no cure. For families affected by Rett syndrome, this discovery brings some hope that a treatment could one day change lives. This approach could also work for similar conditions caused by X-linked genes.Before moving to clinical trials, the researchers need to conduct safety studies to further evaluate the potency of the treatment and the right dosage.Source-Eurekalert