Could Progesterone Be the Key to Better Breast Growth for Transgender Women?

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 8 2025 12:37 AM
Gender-affirming hormone therapy aligns the body with gender identity, using hormones like estradiol and progesterone safely.

Adding progesterone to gender-affirming hormone therapy significantly improves breast development in transgender women, according to a new clinical trial led by Amsterdam UMC (1 Trusted Source
Addition of Progesterone Leads to Increased Breast Growth for Transgender Women

Go to source).
The findings, presented today at the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) congress in Hamburg, could expand treatment options for transgender individuals seeking feminization.

Navigating Breast Development and Augmentation for Transgender Women

Gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender women typically involves suppressing testosterone and prescribing estradiol, a form of estrogen. While estradiol stimulates some breast development, many individuals find the results insufficient and opt for breast augmentation surgery.

Progesterone, a key female sex hormone alongside estradiol, is known to enhance breast growth in cisgender women. However, its use in transgender care has been limited due to a lack of clinical evidence.

“Our results show that progesterone is safe and effective for transgender people. We’re now able to prescribe it, in a trial setting, for those who have been taking estradiol for at least a year,” said Dr. Koen Dreijerink, endocrinologist at Amsterdam UMC. “We hope our findings lead to better hormone treatments for transgender individuals.”

The randomized controlled trial, conducted between 2021 and 2024, involved 90 transgender participants who added progesterone to their existing estradiol regimen. Breast growth was monitored using advanced 3D-scanning technology.

Results showed:
  • Up to 37% increase in breast volume over one year.
  • Higher satisfaction with breast size, shape, and growth among participants.
  • Most pronounced growth in those who also increased estradiol dosage.
  • Mild side effects including temporary tiredness, breast/nipple sensitivity, and mood swings.

Progesterone Use and Monitoring in Transgender Women

Participants were advised to take progesterone before bedtime to reduce drowsiness, one of its known side effects. Researchers emphasize the importance of ongoing monitoring to understand long-term effects and ensure safety.

“It’s important that we keep learning about the effects of gender-affirming hormone therapy,” said Dreijerink.

The trial marks the first robust evidence supporting progesterone as a complementary treatment in transgender hormone therapy, offering hope for improved outcomes without surgical intervention.

Reference:
  1. Addition of Progesterone Leads to Increased Breast Growth for Transgender Women - (https://amsterdamumc.org/en/spotlight/addition-of-progesterone-leads-to-increased-breast-growth-for-transgender-women.htm)

Source-Medindia


