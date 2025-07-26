About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could One Gene Change Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 26 2025 5:51 PM

A shared gene target, UNC13A, gives hope for a universal treatment for all patients, no matter their genetics.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that slowly robs people of their ability to move, speak, swallow, and even breathe. While the genetic causes of ALS are highly diverse, scientists from Tohoku University and Keio University may have uncovered a surprising connection with UNC13A gene. This gene is crucial for neuron communication. Knowing this could lead to better and more effective treatments(1 Trusted Source
ALS-associated RNA-binding proteins promote UNC13A transcription through REST downregulation

Go to source).

The Silent Suppressor: When REST Takes Over

Its a major breakthrough, Loss of three RNA-binding proteins—FUS, MATR3, and hnRNPA1—leads to the overproduction of REST, a transcriptional repressor. REST acts like a molecular brake, shutting down UNC13A gene activity by binding to its promoter. TDP-43 loss does not cause this suppression. Instead, it leads to cryptic exon inclusion. In ALS, different pathways lead to UNC13A dysfunction. They do this in various ways.


UNC13A: The Common Denominator

Despite the different genetic triggers of ALS, many of them end up affecting the same target—UNC13A. RNA instability can happen from cryptic exons, like in TDP-43 loss. Also, REST can overexpress due to losing FUS, MATR3, or hnRNPA1. In both cases, UNC13A gets silenced. This disrupts communication between neurons. This functional convergence shows that UNC13A plays a key role in ALS pathogenesis. It also suggests that UNC13A could be a promising target for therapy.


From Petri Dish to Patients: Real-Life Relevance

To confirm that the lab findings reflected real-world disease, the team analyzed iPSC-derived motor neurons and spinal cord tissues from ALS patients—both showed the same pattern.. They found higher REST levels in real patient cells. This shows that the changes seen in cell models match what happens in the human body. This shows that REST suppression or UNC13A restoration may help ALS patients with different genetic types.


Hope on the Horizon: A Unified Treatment Path

The discovery that four major ALS-related proteins all affect UNC13A offers a new sense of hope. Researchers can now focus on preserving UNC13A function or blocking REST activity. This approach replaces the need for separate drugs for each genetic variant. This method may create therapies that slow disease progression in more patients. It offers a vital advancement in ALS research and care.

Reference:
  1. ALS-associated RNA-binding proteins promote UNC13A transcription through REST downregulation - (https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.1038/s44318-025-00506-0 )


Source-Tohoku University and Keio University


