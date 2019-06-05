medindia
Could Mouth Rinse to Detect HPV DNA be Associated With Predicting Risk of Head/neck Cancer Recurrence, Death: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2019 at 11:09 AM Cancer News
The repeated detection of HPV DNA identical to their tumor type in oral rinses was found to be linked to an increased risk of cancer recurrence and death, stated new study.
Researchers examined if a mouth rinse to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA might be associated with helping to predict risk of recurrence of head and neck squamous cell cancer and death.

This study included 396 adults with head and neck squamous cell cancer of the mouth or throat, of which 202 patients had HPV-positive cancers.

The typical follow-up time of about two years in this study may have underestimated the associations between the persistence of HPV and cancer recurrence.

Authors: Maura L. Gillison, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0439)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

