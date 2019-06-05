Could Mouth Rinse to Detect HPV DNA be Associated With Predicting Risk of Head/neck Cancer Recurrence, Death: Study

Font : A- A+



The repeated detection of HPV DNA identical to their tumor type in oral rinses was found to be linked to an increased risk of cancer recurrence and death, stated new study.

Could Mouth Rinse to Detect HPV DNA be Associated With Predicting Risk of Head/neck Cancer Recurrence, Death: Study



Researchers examined if a mouth rinse to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA might be associated with helping to predict risk of recurrence of head and neck squamous cell cancer and death.



‘HPV DNA may be a promising biomarker to understand cancer treatment response and future risk of progression.’



The typical follow-up time of about two years in this study may have underestimated the associations between the persistence of HPV and cancer recurrence.



Authors: Maura L. Gillison, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0439)



Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert Researchers examined if a mouth rinse to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA might be associated with helping to predict risk of recurrence of head and neck squamous cell cancer and death.This study included 396 adults with head and neck squamous cell cancer of the mouth or throat, of which 202 patients had HPV-positive cancers.The typical follow-up time of about two years in this study may have underestimated the associations between the persistence of HPV and cancer recurrence.Authors: Maura L. Gillison, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, and coauthors(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0439)Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: