The World Health Organization has issued a stark warning that theis accelerating a global surge in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injury-related harms. ( )Health experts sayeven as countries struggle to manage the growing strain on healthcare systems.According to the latest WHO analysis, many governments have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising incomes when setting excise taxes on sugary and alcoholic drinks. As a result, beverages high in sugar or alcohol now cost less in real terms than they did a decade ago, driving higher consumption across age groups.WHO officials note that in most countries, excise taxes on sugary drinks remain minimal, often accounting for just a small fraction of the retail price. Alcohol taxes show similar gaps, particularly for beer and wine, which are either lightly taxed or exempt altogether in many regions.Becausemaking unhealthy drinks more accessible—especially for children, adolescents, and low-income populations.The growing affordability of these products is closely linked to rising rates of:Public health officials warn that early and frequent consumption among young people significantly increases the risk of lifelong illness, placing long-term pressure on health systems and national economies.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that preventable diseases and injuries are escalating because harmful products remain cheap and widely available. He stressed that stronger fiscal measures could reverse this trend while supporting public health financing.Thedesigned to discourage consumption while generating revenue for healthcare, prevention programs, and social protection systems.Health economists point out that similar tax measures have proven effective in reducing tobacco use worldwide. Applying the same approach to sugary beverages and alcohol could significantly curb consumption and help countries finance universal health coverage.To accelerate progress, theThe initiative is designed to reduce disease burden while unlocking substantial public funding for health and development priorities.Several countries that have already implemented stronger beverage taxes report reductions in sugar intake, particularly among children, along with increased industry reformulation of products to lower sugar content.Despite clear evidence, significant gaps remain:These loopholes, WHO officials say, undermine the effectiveness of health-focused fiscal policies.Surveys show thatHowever, political resistance and industry lobbying continue to slow reform efforts in many countries.Health advocates argue that decisive policy action—combined with public education and prevention strategies—could significantly reduce avoidable disease, injuries, and healthcare costs over the next decade.As governments confront rising healthcare expenditures and shrinking public budgets, the WHO’s warning highlights a critical reality: without stronger action, cheaper drinks today could translate into far higher health costs tomorrow.Source-Medindia