Could Low Drink Prices Be Harming Public Health?

Falling prices of sugary drinks and alcohol are linked to rising chronic diseases and injuries, sparking renewed calls for stronger health taxes.
The World Health Organization has issued a stark warning that the falling cost of sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages is accelerating a global surge in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injury-related harms. () Health experts say weak taxation policies have made these products increasingly affordable, even as countries struggle to manage the growing strain on healthcare systems.
According to the latest WHO analysis, many governments have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising incomes when setting excise taxes on sugary and alcoholic drinks. As a result, beverages high in sugar or alcohol now cost less in real terms than they did a decade ago, driving higher consumption across age groups.
TOP INSIGHT
Cheaper drinks = higher risk.
Low taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol are fueling a rise in #noncommunicablediseases and injuries. WHO is urging governments to "unlock" health taxes to save lives and boost revenue. #HealthTaxes #PublicHealth #SugaryDrinks
Why Prices Keep FallingWHO officials note that in most countries, excise taxes on sugary drinks remain minimal, often accounting for just a small fraction of the retail price. Alcohol taxes show similar gaps, particularly for beer and wine, which are either lightly taxed or exempt altogether in many regions.
Because tax rates are rarely updated, increases in household income have outpaced beverage prices, making unhealthy drinks more accessible—especially for children, adolescents, and low-income populations.
Health Consequences on the RiseThe growing affordability of these products is closely linked to rising rates of:
- Obesity and Type 2 diabetes
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Several forms of cancer
- Alcohol-related injuries, violence, and road traffic accidents
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that preventable diseases and injuries are escalating because harmful products remain cheap and widely available. He stressed that stronger fiscal measures could reverse this trend while supporting public health financing.
Health Taxes: A Proven Policy ToolThe WHO is urging governments to adopt stronger “health taxes” on sugary drinks and alcohol—policies designed to discourage consumption while generating revenue for healthcare, prevention programs, and social protection systems.
Health economists point out that similar tax measures have proven effective in reducing tobacco use worldwide. Applying the same approach to sugary beverages and alcohol could significantly curb consumption and help countries finance universal health coverage.
The “3 by 35” VisionTo accelerate progress, the WHO has launched a global push aimed at increasing the real prices of three major health-harming products—tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks—by at least 50% by 2035.
The initiative is designed to reduce disease burden while unlocking substantial public funding for health and development priorities.
Several countries that have already implemented stronger beverage taxes report reductions in sugar intake, particularly among children, along with increased industry reformulation of products to lower sugar content.
Persistent Policy GapsDespite clear evidence, significant gaps remain:
- Many sugary drinks—such as sweetened juices, flavored milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees—remain untaxed
- Wine and certain alcoholic beverages are still exempt in many jurisdictions
- Only a small number of countries regularly adjust tax rates to reflect economic growth
Public Support, Political HesitationSurveys show that public support for higher taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol is stronger than commonly assumed. However, political resistance and industry lobbying continue to slow reform efforts in many countries.
Health advocates argue that decisive policy action—combined with public education and prevention strategies—could significantly reduce avoidable disease, injuries, and healthcare costs over the next decade.
As governments confront rising healthcare expenditures and shrinking public budgets, the WHO’s warning highlights a critical reality: without stronger action, cheaper drinks today could translate into far higher health costs tomorrow.
References:
- Cheaper drinks will see a rise in noncommunicable diseases and injuries - (https://www.who.int/news/item/13-01-2026-cheaper-drinks-will-see-a-rise-in-noncommunicable-diseases-and-injuries)