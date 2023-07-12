About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Could Light Therapy Be a Breakthrough for Alzheimer's?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM
Could Light Therapy Be a Breakthrough for Alzheimer's?

Light therapy results in notable enhancements in sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms among individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, stated study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Qinghui Meng of Weifang Medical University, China, and colleagues.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Advertisement


The cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease is often accompanied by sleep disturbances and psycho-behavioral symptoms including apathetic and depressive behavior, agitation and aggression. Photobiomodulation is a non-pharmacological therapy that uses light energy to stimulate the suprachiasmic nucleus (SCN), a sleep modulator in the brain. Despite light therapy receiving increased attention as a potential intervention for Alzheimer's, a systematic evaluation of its efficacy and safety has been unavailable.

Analyzing Light Therapy Interventions in Alzheimer's

In the new study, researchers searched multiple research databases to identify all randomized controlled trials related to light therapy intervention for Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Fifteen high-quality trials with available methods and relevant outcomes were selected for further analysis. The included trials were written in English, published between 2005 and 2022, and performed in seven countries. They included a combined 598 patients.

The meta-analysis of all fifteen trials found that light therapy significantly improved sleep efficiency, increased interdaily stability (a measure of the strength of circadian rhythms), and reduced intradaily variability (a measure of how frequently someone transitions between rest and activity during the day). In patients with Alzheimer's disease, light therapy also alleviated depression and reduced patient agitation and caregiver burden.
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease


Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating disease.
Advertisement

Given the limited sample sizes in studies included in this meta-analysis, the authors advocate for larger future studies, which could also explore if bright light exposure could cause any adverse behavior in patients. They conclude that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator


Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.
Advertisement

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients


Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Latest Research News

Does Twice Daily Stimulation Enhance Alzheimer's Mental Functions?

Does Twice Daily Stimulation Enhance Alzheimer's Mental Functions?

Electrical stimulation improves Alzheimer's patients' cognitive function and correlates with restored cortical plasticity.
South Korea's 2050 Forecast: Negative Growth Amid Low Fertility

South Korea's 2050 Forecast: Negative Growth Amid Low Fertility

South Korea's total fertility rate, averaging the number of children a woman aged 15-49 has in her lifetime, dropped to 0.81.
New Immunotherapy for Psoriasis & Vitiligo

New Immunotherapy for Psoriasis & Vitiligo

Scientists identified mechanisms governing immune cells, selectively removing troublemakers to reshape skin immunity. Benefits those with psoriasis, vitiligo.
2050 Forecast: 1.06 Billion Individuals to Face 'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders

2050 Forecast: 1.06 Billion Individuals to Face 'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders

By 2050, an anticipated increase from 494 million cases in 2020 to 1.06 billion people with musculoskeletal disabilities is expected.
Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Experts consulted by GlobalData anticipate a significant overhaul in the Gaucher disease scenario because of forthcoming gene therapies in development.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Could Light Therapy Be a Breakthrough for Alzheimer's? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests