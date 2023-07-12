Could Light Therapy Be a Breakthrough for Alzheimer's?

Light therapy results in notable enhancements in sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms among individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, stated study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Qinghui Meng of Weifang Medical University, China, and colleagues.
Advertisement
‘Light therapy benefits sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms in Alzheimer's patients with few side effects, hinting at its promise as a treatment option for them. #alzheimers #lighttherapy #photobiomodulation #sleep’
Tweet it Now
The cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease is often accompanied by sleep disturbances and psycho-behavioral symptoms including apathetic and depressive behavior, agitation and aggression. Photobiomodulation is a non-pharmacological therapy that uses light energy to stimulate the suprachiasmic nucleus (SCN), a sleep modulator in the brain. Despite light therapy receiving increased attention as a potential intervention for Alzheimer's, a systematic evaluation of its efficacy and safety has been unavailable.
Analyzing Light Therapy Interventions in Alzheimer'sIn the new study, researchers searched multiple research databases to identify all randomized controlled trials related to light therapy intervention for Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Fifteen high-quality trials with available methods and relevant outcomes were selected for further analysis. The included trials were written in English, published between 2005 and 2022, and performed in seven countries. They included a combined 598 patients.
The meta-analysis of all fifteen trials found that light therapy significantly improved sleep efficiency, increased interdaily stability (a measure of the strength of circadian rhythms), and reduced intradaily variability (a measure of how frequently someone transitions between rest and activity during the day). In patients with Alzheimer's disease, light therapy also alleviated depression and reduced patient agitation and caregiver burden.
Given the limited sample sizes in studies included in this meta-analysis, the authors advocate for larger future studies, which could also explore if bright light exposure could cause any adverse behavior in patients. They conclude that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Given the limited sample sizes in studies included in this meta-analysis, the authors advocate for larger future studies, which could also explore if bright light exposure could cause any adverse behavior in patients. They conclude that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
Electrical stimulation improves Alzheimer's patients' cognitive function and correlates with restored cortical plasticity.
South Korea's total fertility rate, averaging the number of children a woman aged 15-49 has in her lifetime, dropped to 0.81.
Scientists identified mechanisms governing immune cells, selectively removing troublemakers to reshape skin immunity. Benefits those with psoriasis, vitiligo.
By 2050, an anticipated increase from 494 million cases in 2020 to 1.06 billion people with musculoskeletal disabilities is expected.
Experts consulted by GlobalData anticipate a significant overhaul in the Gaucher disease scenario because of forthcoming gene therapies in development.