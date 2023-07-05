About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Could Domestic Abuse Exposure Be Linked to Asthma Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2023 at 3:07 AM
Could Domestic Abuse Exposure Be Linked to Asthma Risk?

Women who have suffered domestic abuse are at an increased risk of developing atopic diseases including asthma, revealed a new research.

Published today in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, the research led by the University of Birmingham found that in analysis of patient records, there were a significantly larger percentage of women who had atopic diseases and had a history of being exposed to domestic abuse and violence compared to those who hadn't ().

Domestic Violence Takes Serious Toll on Mental and Physical Health of Women

Domestic Violence Takes Serious Toll on Mental and Physical Health of Women


Several studies and anecdotal evidence go to show that domestic violence takes a serious toll of mental and physical health of women.
Dr. Joht Singh Chandan from the University of Birmingham and corresponding author of the study said:

The Impact of Domestic Abuse on Atopic Diseases

"Domestic violence and abuse is a global issue that disproportionately affects women. We set out to deepen our understanding of the health impacts of domestic violence so evidence-based public health policies can be further developed to address not only domestic violence, but secondary effects like the development of atopic diseases."

The team of researchers performed a retrospective open cohort study in the United Kingdom, looking at adult women (those aged 18 and older) with a physician recorded exposure to domestic violence and comparing them to women over 18 without a recorded exposure. Patients with pre-existing reports of atopic disease were excluded from the study.
Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis


Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
A total of 13,852 women were identified as being exposed to domestic violence and were matched to 49,036 similar women without a reported exposure. In total, 967/13,852 women in the exposed group (incidence rate (IR) 20.10 per 1,000 py) were diagnosed with atopic disease compared to 2,607/49,036 in the unexposed group (IR 13.24 per 1,000 py).

There were limitations to the study. Women in the exposed group were more likely to be a current smoker than women in the unexposed group. Ethnicity data was often lacking in the database and median follow-up for both groups of women was relatively short given the relapsing nature of atopic disease. Researchers hope to address these limitations in future studies.

Reference :
  1. Exposure to Domestic Abuse and the Subsequent Development of Atopic Disease in Women; Katrina Nash et al - (https://www.jaci-inpractice.org/article/S2213-2198(23)00300-8/fulltext)
Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Allergy

Quiz on Allergy


Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara Chung
ASTHMA

ASTHMA


Learn more about Asthma, a chronic childhood disease with the highest incidence.
