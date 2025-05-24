About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could CRISPR-TO Give Neurons a Second Chance?

by Dr. Leena M on May 24 2025 4:45 PM

Healing of brain by guiding RNA directly to injured neuron sites using CRISPR-TO.

Imagine if we could send healing messages inside our brain—just like a mailman delivers letters to exact addresses. That’s exactly what scientists at Stanford University have achieved using a smart technology called CRISPR-TO. It helps deliver RNA—tiny molecules that make proteins—exactly where they’re needed inside a damaged neuron. This breakthrough could change the future of treating ALS(Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), spinal injuries and more(1 Trusted Source
Revolutionary CRISPR Advances Promise Neuron Repair

Go to source).

The MITOS System Predicts Long-Term Survival in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
The MITOS System Predicts Long-Term Survival in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Recent study shows The MITOS system predicts long-term survival in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
RNA's Rescue Mission: Why Location Matters

RNA is like a helper that tells our cells how to heal. But in diseases like ALS(Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or after spinal injuries, this helper gets lost on the way. That’s where spatial RNA medicine steps in—to guide RNA to the exact spot where it's needed to fix the damage.When RNA reaches the injured part, it starts producing the proteins that help the neuron recover.Without proper delivery, even the best medicine can't work.


CRISPR-TO: Turning Scissors into a Mailman

We’ve all heard of CRISPR for gene editing, right? Now meet CRISPR-TO—a version of it that doesn’t cut, but carries. Scientists redesigned Cas13, which normally acts like scissors, to act more like a mailman, delivering RNA to targeted spots inside the cell.Think of it like adding a GPS address to RNA.It doesn't change the RNA—it just gets it to the right place.


Stem Cells Have the Potential to Repair Nerve Damage in Ears
Stem Cells Have the Potential to Repair Nerve Damage in Ears
Bryon Coleman, an Aussie researcher at the Eye and Ear Hospital has revealed that she is using stem cells to repair damaged nerves in the ear that cause deafness

Neuron GPS: How the Address System Works

The magic lies in small tags called localization signals. These tags act like “addresses” that tell the Cas13 mailman where to drop off the RNA inside the cell.Want to send RNA to the neurite tips? Add the right tag.This level of control is a first in neuroscience and opens doors for personalized RNA therapy.


Sciatic Nerve Repair: PLGA Tubes are Superior to Autologous Nerve Graft
Sciatic Nerve Repair: PLGA Tubes are Superior to Autologous Nerve Graft
Recent research in biomaterials has found that the viscoelasticity of natural and artificial biomaterials can be suitable for human physiological function.

Lab Wonders: Growing New Connections

When tested in the lab on mouse brain neurons, CRISPR-TO showed incredible results. It increased growth by 50% in parts of the cell called neurites, which are crucial for brain connectivity.That means more potential for healing, regrowth, and repair.It's like giving neurons a second chance to reconnect and function better.

Healing Smarter: The Future of RNA Medicine

The big goal? Not just getting RNA inside the cell, but putting it in the right place at the right time. That’s what makes medicine safer, smarter, and more effective.Researchers are testing more RNA molecules to find the best ones for healing.This could lead to treatments for many brain diseases, not just injuries.

References:
  1. Revolutionary CRISPR Advances Promise Neuron Repair - (https://bioengineer.org/revolutionary-crispr-advances-promise-neuron-repair/)


Source-Stanford University

