Could Baricitinib, an Arthritis Drug, Treat Type 1 Diabetes?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 8, 2023 at 11:52 PM
Results from a world-first human trial indicate that baricitinib, a frequently prescribed drug for rheumatoid arthritis, can halt the advancement of Type 1 diabetes.

Baricitinib's Impact on Type 1 Diabetes Progression

The ground-breaking research shows promise as the first disease-modifying treatment of its kind for Type 1 diabetes that can be delivered as a tablet. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the drug called baricitinib can safely and effectively preserve the body's own insulin production and suppress the progression of Type 1 diabetes in people who initiated treatment within 100 days of diagnosis.

"When type 1 diabetes is first diagnosed there is a substantial number of insulin-producing cells still present. We wanted to see whether we could protect further destruction of these cells by the immune system," said Prof. Thomas Kay from St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research (SVI) in Melbourne, Australia.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes


An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
Advertisement


"So far, people with Type 1 diabetes have been reliant on insulin delivered via injection or infusion pump.The trial showed that, if started early enough after diagnosis, and while the participants remained on the medication, their production of insulin was maintained.

"People with Type 1 diabetes in the trial who were given the drug required significantly less insulin for treatment," Kay said. Management of the lifelong autoimmune disease is incredibly burdensome on those diagnosed and their families, requiring meticulous glucose monitoring and insulin administration day and night to stay alive.
Type 1 Diabetes in Children

Type 1 Diabetes in Children


Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
Advertisement

Up until insulin's discovery more than 100 years ago, Type 1 diabetes was a fatal condition. Despite insulin's life-saving role, the therapy itself is potentially dangerous if too much or too little is administered, and the condition still comes with long-term complications, including heart attack and stroke, vision impairment, kidney disease and nerve damage.

"We are very optimistic that this treatment will become clinically available. This would be a huge step-change in how type 1 diabetes is managed and we believe it shows promise as a fundamental improvement in the ability to control type 1 diabetes," said Prof. Helen Thomas, preclinical lead on the trial.

Source: IANS
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes


Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
Advertisement
Advertisement

