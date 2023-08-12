Could Baricitinib, an Arthritis Drug, Treat Type 1 Diabetes?

Results from a world-first human trial indicate that baricitinib, a frequently prescribed drug for rheumatoid arthritis, can halt the advancement of Type 1 diabetes.



Baricitinib's Impact on Type 1 Diabetes Progression

The ground-breaking research shows promise as the first disease-modifying treatment of its kind for Type 1 diabetes that can be delivered as a tablet. The findings, published in theshowed that the drug called baricitinib can safely and effectively preserve the body's own insulin production and suppress the progression of Type 1 diabetes in people who initiated treatment within 100 days of diagnosis."When type 1 diabetes is first diagnosed there is a substantial number of insulin-producing cells still present. We wanted to see whether we could protect further destruction of these cells by the immune system," said Prof. Thomas Kay from St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research (SVI) in Melbourne, Australia.