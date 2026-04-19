Could Alzheimer`s Begin in the Muscles?

Scientists isolated nerve-muscle links on a chip. Results show movement issues can start before any cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease.
Challenging the brain-centric view of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers have localized early disease markers within the peripheral nervous system, specifically impacting how nerves communicate with muscle tissue. Led by James Hickman and Xiufang Guo at the UCF Nanoscience Technology Center, the NIH-funded team utilized advanced ‘human-on-a-chip’ systems in collaboration with Hesperos. By modeling the neuromuscular junction with human cells, they discovered how familial Alzheimer’s genetic mutations disrupt nerve-muscle communication independently of the central nervous system.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evaluating the peripheral nervous system pathology of Alzheimer's disease utilizing a functional human NMJ microphysiological system
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This breakthrough in neurodegenerative disease research suggests that early motor deficits could serve as vital biomarkers for earlier diagnosis. The paper was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
“Motor deficits may be an earlier indication of Alzheimer’s,” she says. “If we can detect those changes and intervene earlier, that could help delay the onset of central nervous system symptoms.”
Movement Changes Precede Memory Loss in Alzheimer’s DiseaseFamilial Alzheimer’s is a rare form of the disease that is hereditary and appears earlier (from 40 to 65 years of age) in people affected than those with the typical condition. While Alzheimer’s disease is widely associated with memory loss and dementia, clinicians have long observed that some patients show changes in balance, gait (manner of walking) or movement years before cognitive symptoms appear.
These early motor changes raise questions about whether parts of the disease begin outside the brain. Through a tech-powered approach, the team found that the diseased motor neurons — even without involvement from the brain — disrupted the neuromuscular junction, which is central to daily movement.
“This is the first time it’s been demonstrated that deficits in the peripheral nervous system can arise directly from these mutations,” Hickman says. “It means drugs that target the brain may not fix problems in the rest of the body.”
Maintaining motor function may also support overall brain health, as physical activity is known to play a role in cognitive well-being, Guo notes.
Scientists Modeled the Link Between Nerves and Muscles on a ChipTo explore how these mutations affect movement, the researchers turned to a cutting-edge approach called “human-on-a-chip” technology, which is manufactured through Hesperos, a company co-founded by Hickman. These miniature lab systems recreate the way human cells interact and function in the body, allowing scientists to study disease in a more realistic way than traditional lab or animal models.
The team built a neuromuscular junction-on-a-chip — a small system that mimics the connection between motor neurons and muscle cells. What makes this system powerful is what’s left out: the brain and spinal cord. By isolating motor neurons and muscle cells, the researchers could determine whether movement problems could arise without the central nervous system being involved.
To test this, the researchers paired healthy muscle cells with motor neurons that were created from stem cells and carried familial Alzheimer’s disease mutations. The findings suggest that Alzheimer’s-related movement issues may begin in the network of nerves outside the brain and spinal cord rather than being caused solely by brain degeneration.
Measuring Nerve-Muscle Reliability by Tracking Muscle Contraction and FatigueThe neuromuscular junction is the point where a nerve cell signals a muscle to contract, making movement possible. If that connection is damaged, the body may lose strength, coordination or endurance.
In the study, the researchers measured several aspects of neuromuscular function, including how reliably nerve signals triggered muscle contraction and how long muscles could remain contracted before fatiguing. These measurements mirror the kinds of tests doctors use to evaluate movement disorders.
“You can’t move unless the motor circuit works,” Hickman says. “When a doctor taps your knee to check your reflex, they’re testing that exact connection.”
Human Cell Models Reveal Alzheimer’s Vital Biological Function DataThe researchers believe their approach will become increasingly important as drug developers look for more accurate ways to study human disease. Because the models use human cells and measure real biological function, they can reveal effects that may not appear in animal studies.
For Hickman, the work reflects 30 years of research to better understand disease and help people. “These systems let us study disease in a way that’s closer to what actually happens in the human body, and that’s what we need to develop better treatments,” he says.
Reference:
- Evaluating the peripheral nervous system pathology of Alzheimer's disease utilizing a functional human NMJ microphysiological system - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.71281)
Source-Eurekalert