medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Could Alcohol be Increasing Your Chances of Getting Alzheimer's Disease?

by Rishika Gupta on  June 5, 2018 at 1:44 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By drinking alcohol, the patients could increase their chances of getting Alzheimer's disease because the genes that are getting affected by alcohol consumption are what that is preventing them from getting Alzheimer's disease. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Neuroinflammation.
Could Alcohol be Increasing Your Chances of Getting Alzheimer's Disease?
Could Alcohol be Increasing Your Chances of Getting Alzheimer's Disease?

Previous studies investigating the effects of alcohol consumption on Alzheimer's Disease have been controversial -- some have indicated that alcohol has a protective effect, while others have pointed to a deleterious role for alcohol in the development of this neurocognitive disease.

Recent research has suggested that alcohol consumption, and its impact on the immune system and inflammation in the brain, may be the vehicle through which alcohol might exert its influence on the development of Alzheimer's disease, but no previous studies have directly evaluated which genes are affected by alcohol in cells in the brain involved in protecting against Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Douglas Feinstein, professor of anesthesiology in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, along with other researchers conducted a cell-based study which suggests that alcohol may impede the clearance of amyloid beta in the brain.

Feinstein and his colleagues wanted to determine which genes were affected by both alcohol and high levels of inflammation in microglial cells. These are cells that support neural cells in the brain and elsewhere in the body. One of their functions is to engulf and digest the amyloid beta protein plaques characteristic of Alzheimer's disease in a process known as phagocytosis. Microglial cells are also known to express high levels of inflammatory markers due to chronic alcohol exposure.

The researchers exposed rat microglial cells to alcohol, pro-inflammatory chemicals called cytokines, or alcohol and cytokines in the lab for 24 hours, and then looked at changes in gene expression under each condition. They also looked at the impact of alcohol exposure on the cells' ability to engulf amyloid beta.

They found that gene expression was altered for 312 genes under the alcohol condition; for 3,082 for the pro-inflammatory condition, and 3,552 for the alcohol and pro-inflammatory condition. Changes in gene expression -- either an increase or decrease in expression compared to normal levels -- averaged about 16 percent and ranged from a 50 percent decrease to a 72 percent increase. Just a handful of genes were involved in both phagocytosis and inflammation.

"Among the genes, we saw altered were many involved in phagocytosis, which is the first time this has been shown," Feinstein said. "While these studies were performed in isolated cells, our results suggest that alcohol impedes the ability of microglia to keep the brain clear of amyloid beta and may contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease."

After the researchers exposed the cells to alcohol levels at doses that are comparable to those found in humans after binge drinking or in heavy drinkers, they found that microglial phagocytosis was significantly suppressed by about 15 percent after one hour. "We didn't continue the study to see whether phagocytosis was further impaired after longer exposures to alcohol," Feinstein said, "but it appears that these changes in microglial cells could be a contributing factor to the development of Alzheimer's disease."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Inability to Recognize Familiar Smells Could Signal Alzheimers

Inability to Recognize Familiar Smells Could Signal Alzheimers

People who have difficulty recognizing familiar smells could be experiencing an early sign of Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Monday.

X-ray Laser Opens New View on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Proteins

X-ray Laser Opens New View on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Proteins

A new experimental method permits the X-ray analysis of amyloids, a class of large, filamentous biomolecules which are an important hallmark of diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Link Between Circadian Rhythm and Aggression Identified

Link Between Circadian Rhythm and Aggression Identified

Patients with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia experience the sundown syndrome - a sudden worsening of confusion, agitation and aggression at the end of the day, found study.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...