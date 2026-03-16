Could a Yak`s Survival Gene Hold Clues to Treating Multiple Sclerosis?

High-altitude survival gene linked to nerve repair may inspire new treatments for neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis.
A genetic change that enables animals such as yaks and Tibetan antelopes to thrive in high-altitude environments may also provide clues for repairing damaged nerves in humans. Researchers say this discovery could eventually support new approaches for treating neurological conditions including cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis (MS) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Gain-of-Function Retsat Variant from High-Altitude Adaptation Promotes Myelination via a Neuronal Dihydroretinoic Acid-RXR-Î³ Pathway
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Natural Pathway Discovered That May Help Nerve RepairThe study, published in the journal Neuron, describes a naturally occurring biological pathway that appears to support nerve regeneration after injury. Scientists believe this mechanism could be harnessed to help restore damaged nerve cells. Because the pathway relies on molecules that already exist in the human body, the findings may open new possibilities for developing therapies aimed at repairing the nervous system.
“Evolution is a great gift from nature, providing a rich diversity of genes that help organisms adapt to different environments,” says corresponding author Liang Zhang of Songjiang Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. “There is still so much to learn from naturally occurring genetic adaptations.”
The myelin sheath is a protective layer that surrounds nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord, allowing nerve signals to transmit efficiently. Insufficient oxygen during brain development can damage this layer, leading to conditions like cerebral paralysis in newborns.
In adults, injuries to the myelin sheath are tied to MS, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the myelin sheath. Reduced blood flow to the brain, often associated with aging, can also damage myelin, contributing to conditions such as cerebral small vessel disease and vascular dementia.
In previous studies, researchers have found that animals living on the Tibetan Plateau—which has an average elevation of 14,700 feet—carry a mutation on a gene called Retsat. Scientists suspected that this mutation helps animals like yaks and Tibetan antelopes maintain healthy brain function despite chronically low oxygen levels.
Retsat Mutation Linked to Better Brain Function in StudyZhang and his team set off to investigate if this mutation could prevent myelin sheath damage. They exposed newborn mice to low-oxygen conditions equivalent to elevations above 13,000 feet for about a week. Mice carrying the Retsat mutation performed significantly better in learning, memory, and social behavior tests than those with the standard version of the gene. Brain analyses also revealed that the high-altitude gene mice had higher levels of myelin surrounding their nerve fibers.
The researchers then examined whether the Retsat mutation could repair myelin sheath damage similar to that seen in MS. They found that in mice carrying the mutation, the myelin sheath regenerated much faster and more completely after injury. The injury sites also had more mature oligodendrocytes, a type of cell responsible for producing myelin.
Vitamin A–Linked Molecule Helps Repair Myelin in StudyFurther investigation showed that mice with the mutation produced higher levels of ATDR, a metabolite derived from vitamin A, in their brains. The Retsat mutation appeared to increase the enzymatic activity that converts vitamin A into its metabolites, which in turn promotes the production and maturation of myelin-producing oligodendrocytes. When the team gave ATDR to mice with an MS-like disease, their disease severity decreased, and they showed improved motor function.
Current treatments for MS mainly focus on suppressing immune activity, notes Zhang. “ATDR is something everyone already has in their body. Our findings suggest that there may be an alternative approach that uses naturally occurring molecules to treat diseases related to myelin damage,” he says.
Reference:
- A Gain-of-Function Retsat Variant from High-Altitude Adaptation Promotes Myelination via a Neuronal Dihydroretinoic Acid-RXR-γ Pathway - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0896627326000139)
Source-Eurekalert