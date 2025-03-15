About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Could a Portable Blood Test Soon Detect Colon Cancer?

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 15 2025 11:06 AM

A portable, blood-based device is being developed to detect colorectal cancer early, offering a less invasive and more reliable alternative to current screening methods.

Could a Portable Blood Test Soon Detect Colon Cancer?
No one eagerly anticipates a colonoscopy. This procedure, primarily used to detect colorectal cancer, is uncomfortable, expensive, and can sometimes result in medical complications. However, screening for colon cancer is essential, as it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute (1 Trusted Source
Colorectal Cancer Label-Free Impedimetric Immunosensor for Blood-Based Biomarker CCSP-2

Go to source).
Other screening methods for the cancer, like stool-based tests, can be unreliable and result in false positives. To remedy this problem, scientists at The University of Texas at El Paso are developing a less invasive portable device that would use blood samples to detect colorectal cancers. Their device is described in a new study published in the journal ACS Measurement Science Au.

Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal Cancer - Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
Study co-author Ruma Paul, a doctoral student in chemistry at UTEP, said colorectal cancer is very treatable if detected early.

“The earlier the detection, the greater the hope for saving lives,” Paul said. “Blood-based tests are much easier on patients while also being able to precisely detect the early signs of colorectal cancer. Our research could one day make simpler early detection possible.”

Potential of Blood-Based Tests for Early Cancer Detection

The device detects a colon cancer secreted protein known as CCSP-2. The protein’s presence in colon cancer cells is 78 times higher than in normal colon cells, making its occurrence in the body a strong indicator of cancer, Paul said. CCSP-2 is also detectable in blood, the team said, which makes it an excellent biomarker; biomarkers are measurable biological “signals” that can indicate the presence of certain diseases.

Colo-rectal Cancer - Management
Colo-rectal Cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
Carlos Cabrera, Ph.D. the study’s corresponding author and a UTEP professor of chemistry and biochemistry, said, “Ruma's doctoral research opens the possibility of developing a simple point-of-care portable device for colorectal cancer detection.”

New Innovation for Cancer Detection

Paul designed the device, known as an electrochemical immunosensor, to detect CCSP-2. She explained that this kind of device can be miniaturized and mass-produced, allowing it to potentially be used at home or in a doctor’s office. Before being available to patients, she added, the device would have to be patented and go through clinical trials, which can take many years to complete.

Advertisement
Compounds Present in Vegetables May Help Prevent Colon Cancer
Compounds Present in Vegetables May Help Prevent Colon Cancer
Chemical compounds produced by vegetables like cabbage, kale, and broccoli may protect us from colon cancers, finds a new study.
Sourav Roy, Ph.D., is an associate professor of biological sciences at UTEP and additional co-author on the study. He explained that the study is the first in a series of research projects that will test how suitable different biomarkers are to the portable device. Roy and his team are working to identify new proteins that are over-expressed in colon cancer tissues at different stages, which can be used as biomarkers and tested on the device.

“Our goal is to come up with inexpensive, accessible, non-invasive, and reliable strategies for early detection of colorectal cancers using computational and molecular biology,” Roy said.

Advertisement
Top 6 Cancer-Causing Foods That You Should Avoid
Top 6 Cancer-Causing Foods That You Should Avoid
Can certain foods increase your cancer risk? Yes, processed meats, fried foods and alcohol are linked to higher cancer risk, while healthier diets can lower it.
Reference:
  1. Colorectal Cancer Label-Free Impedimetric Immunosensor for Blood-Based Biomarker CCSP-2 - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsmeasuresciau.4c00073)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional