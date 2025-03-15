Could a Portable Blood Test Soon Detect Colon Cancer?

A portable, blood-based device is being developed to detect colorectal cancer early, offering a less invasive and more reliable alternative to current screening methods.
No one eagerly anticipates a colonoscopy. This procedure, primarily used to detect colorectal cancer, is uncomfortable, expensive, and can sometimes result in medical complications. However, screening for colon cancer is essential, as it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Other screening methods for the cancer, like stool-based tests, can be unreliable and result in false positives. To remedy this problem, scientists at The University of Texas at El Paso are developing a less invasive portable device that would use blood samples to detect colorectal cancers. Their device is described in a new study published in the journal ACS Measurement Science Au.
‘Did You Know?Study co-author Ruma Paul, a doctoral student in chemistry at UTEP, said colorectal cancer is very treatable if detected early.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. #medindia #cancer #colorectal’
“The earlier the detection, the greater the hope for saving lives,” Paul said. “Blood-based tests are much easier on patients while also being able to precisely detect the early signs of colorectal cancer. Our research could one day make simpler early detection possible.”
Potential of Blood-Based Tests for Early Cancer DetectionThe device detects a colon cancer secreted protein known as CCSP-2. The protein’s presence in colon cancer cells is 78 times higher than in normal colon cells, making its occurrence in the body a strong indicator of cancer, Paul said. CCSP-2 is also detectable in blood, the team said, which makes it an excellent biomarker; biomarkers are measurable biological “signals” that can indicate the presence of certain diseases.
Carlos Cabrera, Ph.D. the study’s corresponding author and a UTEP professor of chemistry and biochemistry, said, “Ruma's doctoral research opens the possibility of developing a simple point-of-care portable device for colorectal cancer detection.”
New Innovation for Cancer DetectionPaul designed the device, known as an electrochemical immunosensor, to detect CCSP-2. She explained that this kind of device can be miniaturized and mass-produced, allowing it to potentially be used at home or in a doctor’s office. Before being available to patients, she added, the device would have to be patented and go through clinical trials, which can take many years to complete.
“Our goal is to come up with inexpensive, accessible, non-invasive, and reliable strategies for early detection of colorectal cancers using computational and molecular biology,” Roy said.
