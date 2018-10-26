medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Cottage Cheese Can Be a Healthy Late Night Snack

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 26, 2018 at 12:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Are you a late night snacker? Then, you must try out cottage cheese. Eating a protein-rich snack like cottage cheese can offer amazing health benefits to your muscles as well as overall health. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.
Cottage Cheese Can Be a Healthy Late Night Snack
Cottage Cheese Can Be a Healthy Late Night Snack

A protein-filled snack like cottage cheese is the way to go, say Florida State University researchers.

Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences Michael Ormsbee and former FSU graduate student Samantha Leyh found that consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism, and overall health. And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat.

Study participants -- active young women in their early 20s -- ate samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Researchers specifically wanted to see if this food may have an impact on the metabolic rate and muscle recovery.

This is one of the first nutrition studies where participants consumed a whole food as opposed to a protein shake or some form of supplement.

"Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence," Ormsbee said.

"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for presleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles."

Leyh, who is now a research dietitian with the Air Force, said the results serve as a foundation for future research on precise metabolic responses to whole food consumption.

"While protein supplements absolutely have their place, it is important to begin pooling data for foods and understanding the role they can play in these situations," Leyh said.

"Like the additive and synergistic effects of vitamins and minerals when consumed in whole food form such as fruits or veggies, perhaps whole food sources may follow suit. While we can't generalize for all whole foods as we have only utilized cottage cheese, this research will hopefully open the door to future studies doing just that."

Ormsbee said that his research team will start examining more presleep food options and longer-term studies to learn more about the optimal food choices that can aid individuals in recovery from exercise, repair and regeneration of muscle and overall health.

"There is much more to uncover in this area of study," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is often disregarded because of its mild & almost bland taste. However, there are plenty of health recipes that taste great and offer you all the health benefits of cottage cheese.

Smart Tips for Healthy Snacking

Smart Tips for Healthy Snacking

Everybody likes snacking. But, do we snack healthy foods? Here are a few smart ways that can help you pick the right kind of snacks. Let us choose wisely and be a smart snacker.

Diwali: Healthy Snacking Tips

Diwali: Healthy Snacking Tips

Experts have revealed simple and healthy snacking ideas to offer your guests at Diwali parties.

Easy and Simple Tips to Avoid Weight Gain With Mid-Night Ramadan Snacks

Easy and Simple Tips to Avoid Weight Gain With Mid-Night Ramadan Snacks

Ramadan is on and so are the late night snacks which lead to weight gain. But by following some easy and simple tips one can avoid adding kilos.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Pick The Right Cheese

Pick The Right Cheese

Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein. A small cube of it can be an apt high protein snack option.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Pick The Right Cheese Surprising Benefits of Dairy Calcium Rich Foods Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive