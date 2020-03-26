by Colleen Fleiss on  March 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cost-effective Diagnostic Kits for COVID-19
The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is likely to come up with cost-effective and accurate diagnostic coronavirus kits for wide distribution.

"We are helping our incubating companies; they have come out with ideas and we are supporting them. We are testing and validating the diagnostic kits proposed by them. We may come up with some good kits though it may take at least 2-3 weeks if everything goes well. Quality and accuracy of the kits are the most important things. If the kits give 100 per cent results, then only they will be approved," said R.K. Mishra, Director, CCMB, Hyderabad.

The CCMB also plans to culture the novel coronavirus or SARS-nCOV2. Mishra said that the institution has facilities for this and they have got the approvals from the government too, but they are yet to receive sample and kits to initiate the culture.


"In the meantime, our facilities are set and we are actually training people who are going for the testing in other recognised places in the city," he said.

There are five government designated testing centres in Telangana state. The CCMB has trained 25 people so that they can go and do the testing in these centres.

"Vaccine and drug development are another aspect of fighting the virus. But, as of now CCMB is neither working on the vaccine nor on the drug development.

"We have no expertise for working on this. However, when the virus is being cultured, we will try to set up a system as it can be used for screening" said Mishra. He told that may be CCMB's sister organisation the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is working for repurposing of drugs, as making a new drug is a long-term process," a statement said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Children Need Calm Not Chaos Amid COVID-19: Study
A new study has stated that parents need to be mindful of their own reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and take care when explaining the situation to their kids.
READ MORE
Govt Approves For Telemedicine With New Guidelines Post COVID-19 Lockdown
Amid nationwide lockdown , the Medical Council of India (MCI) has formulated new guidelines for registered medical practitioners to deliver telemedicine consultation to patients by using various technologies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake