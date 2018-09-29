medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Cosmetic Surgeons Give Incomplete Information for Breast Augmentation Patients: Study

by Iswarya on  September 29, 2018 at 5:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cosmetic surgery providers websites provide incomplete information for breast augmentation customers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.
Cosmetic Surgeons Give Incomplete Information for Breast Augmentation Patients: Study
Cosmetic Surgeons Give Incomplete Information for Breast Augmentation Patients: Study

A study performed by Laura Manley, a fourth-year medical student, and Professor Pietro Ghezzi, RM Phillips Chair in Experimental Medicine at BSMS, investigated the first 200 websites returned by a Google search on breast enlargement.

In total, 74% of the results were the websites of cosmetic surgery providers followed by price comparison websites (6%).

With many women under increasing pressure in regards to their body image, a growing number are choosing to undergo breast augmentation procedures.

Figures from 2017 show that almost 300,000 and 28,000 surgeries were performed in the USA and the UK respectively.

Many women initially turn to the internet for information on the procedure, including the costs involved, possible side effects and which surgeon to use.

Professor Ghezzi said: "This study found that cosmetic surgery providers' websites failed to provide complete information, "They offered adequate information on the procedure itself, mentioning five aspects of it on average, such as the anesthetic used, the location of the incision and the type of implant.

"However, only a quarter of them reported the cost of the procedure or the fact that the procedure is not permanent. Only one in five disclosed the potential limitations of the final result of the implants."

These websites were also poor in informing possible clients about the many potential complications of the procedure such as the risk of infections, ruptures, and capsular contractures, with only one complication described on average.

The complications least mentioned were the need for revision surgery or reoperation (one-third of the websites analyzed) or the risk of a particular type of lymphoma (one in ten websites).

Professor Ghezzi added: "Incomplete information can be a cause for patients not being fully satisfied with the surgery, filing complaints or even resorting to litigation. The study highlights the need for plastic surgeons to develop guidelines for the information that is provided by websites on breast augmentation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Breast Reduction Surgery

Breast Reduction Surgery

Want firm and shapely breasts? Consider the option of traveling abroad to have it done at affordable prices.

Breast Augmentation

Breast Augmentation

Losing sleep over the size of your breasts? Then wake up to breast enlargement! Consult us our specialists to realize your dream at affordable prices.

Impact of 3D Image Simulation on Outcomes of Breast Augmentation: Study

Impact of 3D Image Simulation on Outcomes of Breast Augmentation: Study

New study highlights that 3D image simulation does not improve satisfaction with breast augmentation, a cosmetic surgery procedure to increase breast size and enhance breast shape.

Natural Breast Augmentation is Completely Safe for Young Mothers

Natural Breast Augmentation is Completely Safe for Young Mothers

Natural Breast Augmentation is completely safe for young mothers as lactation and other functions are preserved, suggested doctors.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Breast Lumps

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

More News on:

Mastitis Cost Comparison Breast Augmentation Breast Augmentation Surgery Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors Cosmetics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive