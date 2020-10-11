by Iswarya on  November 10, 2020 at 12:49 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus Vaccine is 90% Effective: Pfizer and BioNTech
Pfizer Inc says its experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90-percent effective, a significant victory in the fight against the pandemic that has killed over a million people, hit the world's economy, and upended daily life.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla called the development "a great day for science and humanity."

While the pandemic has killed over 1.2 million people worldwide, the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech raises hope that effective Covid-19 vaccine dose could be on its way, and if approved, before the end of this year itself.


The two companies said that their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, demonstrated efficacy against Covid-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for Covid-19.

The analysis was conducted on Sunday by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study.

The case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates a vaccine efficacy rate above 90 percent, seven days after the second dose, the two companies said.

This means that protection is achieved 28 days after the vaccination initiation, which consists of a two-dose schedule.

As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary.

The DMC has not reported any serious safety concerns and recommends that the study continue to collect additional safety and efficacy data as planned.

The data will be discussed with regulatory authorities worldwide, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent Covid-19," Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

"We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity, and economies struggling to reopen.

"With today's news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," Bourla added.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 began on July 27 and has enrolled 43,538 participants to date, 38,955 of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 8.

The trial is continuing to enroll. It will also evaluate the potential for the vaccine candidate to provide protection against Covid-19 in those who have had prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and vaccine prevention against severe Covid-19 disease.

"We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks," Bourla said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are continuing to accumulate safety data and currently estimate that a median of two months of safety data following the second (and final) dose of the vaccine candidate will be available by the third week of November.

Along with the efficacy data generated from the clinical trial, the two companies are working to prepare the necessary safety and manufacturing data to submit to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to demonstrate the vaccine product's safety and quality.

Based on current projections, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses this year and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

"The first interim analysis of our global Phase 3 study provides evidence that a vaccine may effectively prevent Covid-19. This is a victory for innovation, science, and a global collaborative effort," said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder, and CEO.

More than 200 vaccines to protect against the virus are being developed by scientists worldwide in a process that is taking place at unprecedented speed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID Vaccines Of China Could be Ready by November
The general population in China may start getting access to the locally prepared COVID-19 vaccines from November or December.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccine: Infections Seen Among Sputnik Trial Subjects
There have been instances of infection among volunteers of Sputnik V trials, the world's first registered vaccine against Covid-19 virus, according to a top official of the developer of Russian vaccine.
READ MORE
Health Experts React To Russian Covid Vaccine Cautiously
Cautiously after the news of Russia registering the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, Indian health experts stressed that it would be too early to say if it is safe or not as adequate testing didn't take place.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine Begins In India
For India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, two volunteers were given its first dose at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Top Ten Selling DrugsVaccination for ChildrenMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake