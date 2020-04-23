Coronavirus Total Tally 21,700 in India

Total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 21,700, including foreign nationals.



"A total of 2,230 patients have been cured and discharged, while the death toll stood at 507," the ministry said.

Source: IANS

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 5250, followed by Delhi with 1,867, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,355, according to the Ministry data.