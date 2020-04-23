by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus Total Tally 21,700 in India
Total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 21,700, including foreign nationals.

"A total of 2,230 patients have been cured and discharged, while the death toll stood at 507," the ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 5250, followed by Delhi with 1,867, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,355, according to the Ministry data.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Vesicoureteric Reflux and Reflux Nephropathy
Reflux nephropathy is the scarring and damage caused to the kidneys by reverse flow of urine from the bladder (reflux) via the ureters back into the kidneys.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake