Coronavirus Pandemic in TN: 49 New Cases Reported

‘The mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is 1.1 per cent.’

He said that the state is auditing protocols followed in the case of dead persons.Tamil Nadu has set up 31 corona test labs -- 21 government and 10 private.On Saturday, the government started using the rapid test kits as per the central government guidelines.Vijayabaskar said a large number of persons are asymptomatic and if they are suffering from other ailments like blood pressure, diabetes then additional focus will be on them.Queried about the use of plasma therapy in the state, Vijayabaskar said the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital has got the Centre's permission to carry out research in this regard while one more hospital is expecting permission.According to him, the state has a stock of about 1.95 lakh PCR test kits for corona tests.Source: IANS