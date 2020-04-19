by Colleen Fleiss on  April 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM Indian Health News
Coronavirus Pandemic in TN: 49 New Cases Reported
Tamil Nadu has reported 49 new coronavirus positive cases, said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

He said that the state had adopted a multi-pronged action -- creation of awareness about the virus, sanitization, monitoring through different control rooms, forming several task forces, containment plan, quick identification of primary and secondary contacts, proper clinical management and testing of samples -- in containing the virus spread as well as the mortality rate.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayabaskar said the total corona cases reported in the state had risen to 1,372 now whereas those cured totaled 365. A total of 15 persons had died of COVID-19.


He said that the state is auditing protocols followed in the case of dead persons.

Tamil Nadu has set up 31 corona test labs -- 21 government and 10 private.

On Saturday, the government started using the rapid test kits as per the central government guidelines.

Vijayabaskar said a large number of persons are asymptomatic and if they are suffering from other ailments like blood pressure, diabetes then additional focus will be on them.

Queried about the use of plasma therapy in the state, Vijayabaskar said the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital has got the Centre's permission to carry out research in this regard while one more hospital is expecting permission.

According to him, the state has a stock of about 1.95 lakh PCR test kits for corona tests.

Source: IANS

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Female Child
In Maharashtra, a COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy female child. This is the first such case in Maharashtra and the second in the country with the earlier one taking place in AIIMS, New Delhi.
Testing Kit to Detect Covid-19 Developed by AMU
Aligarh Muslim University alumnus has developed a coronavirus testing kit in response to the World Health Organisation's (WHO).
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
