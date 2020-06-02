The reproduction numberR0 or "r naught"simply refers to the number of additional people that an infected person typically makes sick. Transmissibility rate for the new coronavirus ranging from 2.0 to 3.1 people. That's higher than influenza1.3 to 1.8but like SARS, which has a basic reproduction number in the 2 to 4 range. So, coronaviruses are slightly more prone to spreading between people.
‘Novel Coronavirus(2019-nCoV) is on the rise. Choosing a window seat and staying put while flying lowers your likelihood of encountering an infectious disease.’
The case-fatality ratioor death-to-case ratiois the number of people killed by disease divided by the number of people who catch it. Seasonal influenza, despite being considered a global scourge, technically kills a relatively small proportion of its cases, with a case-fatality ratio around 0.1 percent.
SARS had a case-fatality rate of 10 percent and the rate for the new coronavirus is currently near 3 percent, which is on par with the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic.
Unlike with influenza, the entire human population is susceptible to this coronavirus because no one has ever had it beforeand there is no specific treatment like a vaccine.Public are dependent on infection control, such as washing hands, reducing contact with afflicted individuals and quarantines.
