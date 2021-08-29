Coronavirus Infection Could Harm Joints

COVID-19 infection leads to long-term adverse effect on joints, revealed doctors.



Even after recovering from the infection, many people have complained of weakness or pain in bones, especially the joints.

This condition is called as 'Reactive Arthralgia' or reactive arthritis, which leads to pain and swelling in the joints triggered by an infection in another part of a human body, and this occurs for multiple reasons.



"To ensure intake of healthy food, people suffering from Covid-19 infection or those who have recently recovered from it are consuming protein-rich food in disproportionate quantities. This would result in rise in uric acid levels in the human body, thus leading to severe pain in the joints. It is important people moderate their food habits at all times and seek right advice instead of overloading oneself with excess proteins which is certainly not a healthy approach," said Kolla Saketh, Consultant, Joint Replacement and Regenerative Orthopaedic Surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.



Jagan Mohan Reddy Velpula, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, SLG Hospitals, suggest that in addition to consuming a healthy diet, those recovering from Covid-19 infection must chart an exercise routine.



"This will help the body recover from the after-effects of the infection and regain lost strength. It is important that those who recover from Covid-19 infection consult a doctor at least once every month for certain duration to avoid any associated health complications," he said.



V.V. Satyanarayana, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, advised caution in use of steroids.



"Steroids are administered on patients infected with Covid-19, while these are needed to treat the infection, they possibly have an adverse impact on those who already have underlying health conditions like joints' pain. Among few individuals, problems like indigestion, tiredness, and fatigue are also being observed as resulting complications arising in the post Covid-19 infection stages. Regular consultation with doctors will help overcome all possible problems associated with viral infections."



Lungs are possibly the immediate and most infected organs when an individual suffers from Covid-19 infection.



But there are other associated complications which are important not to be ignored during or after recovery from the infection.



In the initial days, it was seen that coronavirus would impact the respiratory system, followed by the impact on heart, brain and other organs. Now it is being noticed that post recovery from Covid-19 infection, at least 20-30 per cent victims are likely to suffer from joint pain.