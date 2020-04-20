Coronavirus Infection Cases Doubling Every 9.7 Days Now: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan asserted that doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has increased from three days before imposition of lockdown in March to 9.7 days now.



"The rate of growth of new cases has been steadying for a while. As per the data received today by 8 a.m., over the past seven days, the doubling rate is 7.2 days, for the past 14 days it is 6.2, and over past 3 days it stands at 9.7. Before the lockdown, India's doubling rate was about 3 days," he said.



The Health Minister said that the doubling rate is lower despite the fact that number of tests done every day have increased by almost 14 times.



‘COVID-19 infection cases are doubling every 9.7 days now, said Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister of India.’

Read More..





The figures indicate that the total number of cases are not increasing and may start stabilising, he added.



Harsh Vardhan's comments came after he reviewed the situation at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.



Source: IANS "Same way, if you look at growth factor -- from 15th March to 31st, it was 2.1, whereas in April it has come down to 1.2 which is a good drop of 40 percent which is a positive indication and is really encouraging for the whole country," he said.The figures indicate that the total number of cases are not increasing and may start stabilising, he added.Harsh Vardhan's comments came after he reviewed the situation at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.Source: IANS The Health Minister said that the doubling rate is lower despite the fact that number of tests done every day have increased by almost 14 times.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus: Over 11,000 Cases Recorded in India The total number of confirmed cases in India is 11,439 and the Union Health Ministry said that 11.41 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Coronavirus Pandemic in TN: 49 New Cases Reported Tamil Nadu has reported 49 new coronavirus positive cases as the state follows multi-prolonged strategy, revealed sources. READ MORE Doctors Should Use Double Layer Protection to Prevent Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis has kept doctors and nurses busy. Since the COVID-19 crisis, doctors' deaths due to coronavirus have increased. Therefore, it is necessary for all the doctors and nurses to use double layer protection to prevent themselves from ... READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE