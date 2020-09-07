by Colleen Fleiss on  July 9, 2020 at 1:24 AM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 3,756 To A Total Of 122,350
In Tamil Nadu, as many as 3,756 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, said officials from the state health department.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24-hours was 64 taking the death tollin the state to 1,700.

On the positive side, 3,051 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The total number of cured persons goes up to 74,167.


The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 46,480.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 6,063.

The state capital Chennai continues to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,261 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 72,500. The active cases in the city stands at 21,766 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,852.

Source: IANS

