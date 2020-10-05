Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 4 More Deaths, 526 New Cases

In Tamil Nadu, in the past 24 hours, four more deaths of coronavirus patients and 526 new cases have been reported, taking the southern state's total cases to 6,535, the Health Department said.



After the four deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll in Tamil Nadu due to coronavirus had climbed up to 44.

‘State capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 279, followed by Villupuram (67) and Chengalpattu (40). A total of 1,867 corona patients are linked to Koyambedu wholesale market till date.’





The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 329.



The statement said 219 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, taking the total such cases to 1,824. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 4,664.