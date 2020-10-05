Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 4 More Deaths, 526 New Cases

The statement said 219 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, taking the total such cases to 1,824. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 4,664.
‘State capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 279, followed by Villupuram (67) and Chengalpattu (40). A total of 1,867 corona patients are linked to Koyambedu wholesale market till date.’
A total of 13,254 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, which now total over 2.29 lakh.
The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 329.
Source: IANS