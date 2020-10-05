by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM Indian Health News
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 4 More Deaths, 526 New Cases
In Tamil Nadu, in the past 24 hours, four more deaths of coronavirus patients and 526 new cases have been reported, taking the southern state's total cases to 6,535, the Health Department said.

After the four deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll in Tamil Nadu due to coronavirus had climbed up to 44.

The statement said 219 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, taking the total such cases to 1,824. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 4,664.


A total of 13,254 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, which now total over 2.29 lakh.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 329.

Source: IANS

