Coronavirus in Gujarat: 1,136 New Cases Push Tally To 62,574

Gujarat has reported 1,136 new coronavirus cases, taking the states tally to 62,574, while 24 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,465, health officials said.



Gujarat has witnessed around 29,000 positive cases in the month of July, setting a new single-day record almost each day.

‘COVID-19 in Gujarat: On the positive side, 875 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 45,782. A total of 26,303 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.’





There are 14,327 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 14,249 is stable, whereas 78 critical patients are still on ventilator support.



Currently, there are over 4.8 lakh people quarantined, of which 4,78,781 are under home quarantine and 1,675 in government facilities.



Hotspot Surat reported 23 per cent of Saturday's total cases at 262, followed by Ahmedabad (146), Vadodara (95), Rajkot (87), Mahesana (46), Bhavnagar (44), Jamnagar and Junagadh (42 each), Gir-Somnath (37), Dahod (30), Gandhinagar and Surendranagar (29 each), Kutch and Kheda (20 each), Narmada (19), Banaskantha and Valsad (17 each), Bharuch and Morbi (16 each), Patan (14), Botad (13), Anand and Sabarkantha (12 each), Amreli, Mahisagar and Navsari (11 each), Porbandar (10), Panchmahals (9), Chhota Udepur (7), and Devbhumi Dwarka (4).