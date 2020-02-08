by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2020 at 11:48 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus in Gujarat: 1,136 New Cases Push Tally To 62,574
Gujarat has reported 1,136 new coronavirus cases, taking the states tally to 62,574, while 24 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,465, health officials said.

Gujarat has witnessed around 29,000 positive cases in the month of July, setting a new single-day record almost each day.

Hotspot Surat reported 23 per cent of Saturday's total cases at 262, followed by Ahmedabad (146), Vadodara (95), Rajkot (87), Mahesana (46), Bhavnagar (44), Jamnagar and Junagadh (42 each), Gir-Somnath (37), Dahod (30), Gandhinagar and Surendranagar (29 each), Kutch and Kheda (20 each), Narmada (19), Banaskantha and Valsad (17 each), Bharuch and Morbi (16 each), Patan (14), Botad (13), Anand and Sabarkantha (12 each), Amreli, Mahisagar and Navsari (11 each), Porbandar (10), Panchmahals (9), Chhota Udepur (7), and Devbhumi Dwarka (4).


Till now the health authorities have conducted 7,91,080 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 7,28,506 have returned negative.

There are 14,327 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 14,249 is stable, whereas 78 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Currently, there are over 4.8 lakh people quarantined, of which 4,78,781 are under home quarantine and 1,675 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: What Women Need to Know
Pregnant women should practice public health measures that have been recommended and be mindful about whom they are exposed to. They should take extra precautions to safeguard their health and that of their child's.
READ MORE
Tips to Reduce COVID-19- Induced Relationship Woes
COVID-19 has imposed restrictions on relationships and stopped couples from connecting physically with each other. Couples are taking to online dating to keep their relationships alive.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake