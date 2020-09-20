by Colleen Fleiss on  September 20, 2020 at 7:23 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Fear Reduces Toll Of Non-COVID Illnesses, Says Study
Among people, deaths due to COVID-19 infection have created fear and helped reduce the toll of non-COVID illness.

People have also started paying attention to their food habits and are more concerned about their health and lifestyle.

The toll due to general illnesses and road accidents has reduced. This is what data from various hospitals and health departments have shown.


In Uttar Pradesh, 4,79,383 people died from January 2019 to June 2019 due to illnesses and other reasons as compared to 2,91,387 people in the corresponding period this year. This is evident from data for the last three years.

According to data revealed by the government, "In the same way the decrease in overall toll was also seen. For instance, between January and June last year, there were 4,97,383 deaths in the state. During the same time period this year, the toll stood at 2,91,387. Though there is a deviation in this number every month, the reduction in overall mortality rate was a good sign. This change is visible especially in view of the changing attitude of people towards health."

Gorakhpur chest specialist Dr. V.N. Aggarwal said, "The lowest number of deaths occurred when the lockdown was strictly in force. The absence of road accidents due to traffic closure was also a major factor contributing to it. Deaths due to environmental pollution also declined. Mortality rates for heart patients have also decreased due to the increased awareness towards health. This is also a positive sign."

Data released by the state government shows there were 89,515 deaths in January 2019 and 84,217 in January 2020 followed by 87,830 in February 2019 and 56,431 in February 2020, with 82,830 in March 2019 and 42,692 in March 2020. As many as 69,550 deaths were reported in April 2019 and 20,838 in April 2020, 70,181 in May 2019 and 32,085 in May 2020, and 79,325 in June 2019 and 55,124 in June 2020."

Source: IANS

