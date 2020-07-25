by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus Drug Favipiravir To Be Sold Under Brand 'Ciplenza'
Cipla Ltd. on Friday said it has received regulatory approval from Drug Controller General of India to release Favipiravir in the country under the brand name ciplenza.

Favipiravir is an off patent, oral antiviral drug that has been shown to hasten clinical recovery in Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Cipla said it will commercially launch Ciplenza in the first week of August priced at Rs 68 per tablet.


The price of Favipiravir has become a matter of great concern in the country as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals faced flak after it initially launched its Favipiravir drug under the brand name FabiFlu at Rs 103 per tablet.

Subsequently on July 13, Glenmark reduced the price of FabiFlu to Rs 75 per tablet.

Cipla said to ensure fair and equitable distribution of the drug, supplies will be undertaken predominantly through hospital channels and via open channels, prioritised for regions with a high burden of Covid-19 cases.

The drug has been jointly developed by Cipla and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

As part of this partnership, CSIR-IICT has successfully developed a convenient and cost-effective synthetic process for Favipiravir.

The entire process and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the drug has been transferred to Cipla to manufacture and market the drug at scale.

Towards providing drugs for coronavirus patients in India, CSIR late in April said it had identified top 25 drugs/drug candidates for repurposing.

Among these top 25 drugs, Favipiravir, a broad spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase emerged as one of the most promising drugs.

Favipiravir was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Ltd., and is used for treatment of common influenza in some markets.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake