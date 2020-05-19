Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 28,000 in France

PFrance saw its overall toll of the epidemic rise to 28,108, the Health Ministry said.



Hospitals reported 54 new deaths while retirement homes, which represent a third of the country's total fatalities, reported a one-day rise of 429 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘A total of 142,411 people have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak and 61,213 patients have recovered.’





France cautiously eased the two-month lockdown on Monday to relaunch its battered economy. The first impact of de-confinement would be evaluated "within 10 to 15 days," Health Minister Olivier Veran told local newspaper Le Journal de Dimanche early Sunday.



The number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday, consolidating a continued decline now entering its seventh week. The number of people in intensive care reported a similar downtrend and fell by 45 to 2,087.