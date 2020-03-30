by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM Indian Health News
Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Jumped to 215
With 12 new cases reported, the coronavirus count in Maharashtra has climbed to 215, according to the state health ministry.

Out of these 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, the official said.

"There have been six deaths in the past 24 hours," said Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agrawal.


So far, a total of 35 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1000-mark on Sunday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said testing for new cases has been stepped up to 30% of the nation's capacity. The ICMR continues to maintain that there are no instances of community transmission.

Under 21 day lock-down, the Centre on Sunday asked the state governments to seal all the borders to prevent migrant movement.

All the states and union territories were asked to take immediate steps to provide temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care to homeless people, including migrant workers stranded due to the lockdown.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that his government will take care of all migrant labourers in the state. Maharashtra government built 163 centres across the state to provide shelters to the homeless migrant workers.

Thackeray urged the citizens to maintain social distancing. People should not venture out on streets without a strong reason, said Maharashtra chief minister.

"We need to take extra care of senior citizens, children and pregnant women as they are more vulnerable to coronavirus," Thackeray added.

Maharashtra government earlier decided to allow to shops to remain open for 24/7 to avoid over crowding in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Source: Medindia

