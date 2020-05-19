by Iswarya on  May 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus Cases in India Cross One Lakh-mark with 134 Deaths in 24 Hours
Number of coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark in India, while the death toll due to the infection reached 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured, and 3,163 have died so far. In the past 24 hours, 134 people lost their battle to Covid-19. In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 35,058, followed by Gujarat, which has 11,745 cases and Tamil Nadu 11,760 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by 694 in Gujarat and 252 in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra has reported 23,313 more cases and 555 more deaths than Gujarat. In Delhi, the tally rose to 10,054, according to the Health Ministry data. States which have reported more than 4,000 cases are Rajasthan (5,507), Madhya Pradesh (5,236), and Uttar Pradesh (4,605). Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,825), Andhra Pradesh (2,474), Punjab (1,980), Telangana (1,597), Bihar (1,391), Jammu and Kashmir (1,289) and Karnataka (1,246). Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are Haryana (928), Kerala (630), Odisha (876), Jharkhand (223), Chandigarh (196), Tripura (167), Assam (107). States that have still not touched triple digits are Uttarakhand (93), Himachal Pradesh (90), besides, Goa which after maintaining Corona Free status for quite more than a month, reported at least nine new cases, taking the total tally there to 38, said the Health Ministry.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake