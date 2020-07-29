by Samhita Vitta on  July 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Cases Cross 16.6 Million Worldwide
Total number of COVID-19 cases have topped 16.6 million, while deaths have crossed 659,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,667,130, while the fatalities rose to 659,045, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,349,324 and 149,235, respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil came in the second place with 2,483,191 infections and 88,539 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,483,156), and is followed by Russia (822,060), South Africa (459,761), Mexico (402,697), Peru (389,717), Chile (349,800), the UK (302,293), Iran (296,273), Spain (280,610 ), Pakistan (275,225), Saudi Arabia (270,831), Colombia (257,101), Italy (246,488), Bangladesh (229,185 ),Turkey (227,982), France (221,077), Germany (207,707 ), Argentina (173,355 ), Canada (116,871), Iraq (115,332), Qatar (109,880) and Indonesia (102,051), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,963), Mexico (44,876), Italy (35,123), India (33,425), France (30,226), Spain (28,436 ), Peru (18,418), Iran (16,147 ) and Russia (13,483).



Source: IANS

