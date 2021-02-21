by Colleen Fleiss on  February 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India
In India, new COVID-19 cases showed an upward trend over the past five days. India reported 14,264 new cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday with the overall tally mounted to 1,09,91,651, health officials said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 90 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall toll to 1,56,302.

In the past one month, the country has been recording less than 15,000 new infections daily with the toll not going over the 200-mark.


However, in the past few days the coronavirus cases in various parts of the country suddenly showed a spike.

On Saturday, 13,993 cases were reported, on February 19, the count of new cases was 13,193, on February 18 it was 12,881, on February 17 it was 11,610, on February 16 the number was 9,121 and February 15 had 11,649 cases.

Earlier, the health ministry officials said that the average daily new infections for the last 15 days were oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths were between 78 to 120.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,45,634 active cases at present after 11,667 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,89,715 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has remained to 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.42 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 6,70,050 samples were tested on Saturday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 21,09,31,530.

Meanwhile, 1,10,85,173 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

Source: IANS

