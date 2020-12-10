by Iswarya on  October 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus can Survive on Phone Screens for Four Weeks: Study
SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens, and stainless steel for long periods, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Virology.

Australia's national science agency's findings suggest that SARS-Cov-2 could survive at lower temperatures and tend to survive longer than previously thought.

The study showed that the virus survived longer on paper banknotes compared to plastic banknotes.


"While the specific role of surface transmission, the degree of surface contact and the amount of virus needed for infection is yet to be discovered, discovering how long this virus remains viable on surfaces is important for developing risk mitigation strategies in high contact areas," stated one of the study authors Debbie Eagles, Deputy Director of ACDP.

The study involved drying virus in an artificial mucus on various surfaces, at concentrations similar to those described in samples from infected patients, and then re-isolating the virus over a month.

Further analyses were carried out at 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, with survival times declining as the temperature increased.

The research was also carried out in the dark to eliminate the UV light effect as research has confirmed direct sunlight can quickly inactivate the virus.

"Our results confirm that SARS-CoV-2 can remain infectious on surfaces for long periods of time, strengthening the need for good practices like regular hand washing and cleaning surfaces is essential," Eagles told.

