Coronavirus a Double Blow for Chronic Disease Patients

The paper, which analysed almost 50 studies, was a collaboration between the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, and public health researchers in Nepal, Bangladesh and India.
‘People with non-communicable diseases are more vulnerable to catching and dying from Covid-19 and their exposure to NCD risk factors - such as substance abuse, social isolation and unhealthy diets - has increased during the pandemic.’
Study lead author Uday Yadav from UNSW, said the interaction between NCDs and Covid-19 was important to study because global data showed Covid-19-related deaths were disproportionally high among people with NCDs.
"This illustrates the negative effect of the Covid-19 'syndemic' - also known as a 'synergistic epidemic' - a term coined by medical anthropologist Merrill Singer in the 1990s to describe the relationship between HIV/AIDS, substance abuse and violence," Yadav said.
"We applied this term to describe the interrelationship between Covid-19 and the various biological and socio-ecological factors behind NCDs," he added.
"So, people are familiar with Covid-19 as a pandemic, but we analysed it through a syndemic lens in order to determine the impact of both Covid-19 and future pandemics on people with NCDs," Yadav explained.
According to the researchers, Covid-19 syndemic would persist, just as NCDs affected people in the long-term.
"NCDs are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors and there is no quick fix, such as a vaccine or cure," he said.
"So, it's no surprise we found that NCD patients are more vulnerable to catching Covid-19 because of the syndemic interaction between biological and socio-ecological factors," the author wrote.
Source: IANS