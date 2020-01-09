Corona Patient Recovers After 111-day Hospital Stay

‘The patient was supported by extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy for 111 days starting from February 9, reports Xinhua news agency.’

The man was admitted to a hospital in late January.When his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University in early February, the hospital said.The patient was supported by extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy for 111 days starting from February 9, reports Xinhua news agency.According to Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory disease expert, the patient was obese and had several underlying diseases like hypertension and sleep apnea syndrome, which made treatment difficult.After 111 days of multiple treatments, he was taken off ECMO on May 29 and gradually started recovering in the following days."The critical care team worked very hard during the treatment process. For the sake of people's health and lives, we will do whatever it takes as long as there is a glimmer of hope," Zhong said.Source: IANS