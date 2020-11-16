Corn Oil Vs Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in Patients at High Risk

A new randomized trial studies the effects on heart outcomes of a carboxylic acid formulation of DHA and EPA (omega-3 CA) with documented favorable impacts on lipid and inflammatory markers in patients with atherogenic dyslipidemia and high cardiovascular risk.
‘Omega-3 fatty acid formulation does not reduce major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with high cardiovascular risk.
’
In this clinical trial of 13 078 patients that was stopped early, daily supplementation with omega-3 fatty acids, than corn oil, resulted in no significant difference in a composite outcome of major adverse heart disease events.
These findings do not support using this omega-3 fatty acid formulation to decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in high cardiovascular risk patients.
Source: Medindia