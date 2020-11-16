Corn Oil Vs Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in Patients at High Risk

Among statin-treated patients at high heart disease risk, the addition of omega-3 carboxylic acid, compared with corn oil, to usual background treatments resulted in no notable difference in a composite outcome of major adverse cardiovascular events. These findings do not support using this omega-3 fatty acid formulation to decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in high-risk patients, find a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.



It remains unclear whether the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) decrease cardiovascular risk.



A new randomized trial studies the effects on heart outcomes of a carboxylic acid formulation of DHA and EPA (omega-3 CA) with documented favorable impacts on lipid and inflammatory markers in patients with atherogenic dyslipidemia and high cardiovascular risk.



‘Omega-3 fatty acid formulation does not reduce major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with high cardiovascular risk. ’





These findings do not support using this omega-3 fatty acid formulation to decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in high cardiovascular risk patients.







Source: Medindia

