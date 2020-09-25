Cooked Carrots Can Cause Allergies

The natural carrot contains an allergen called Dau c 1. This allergen is a mixture of several structurally similar proteins called isoallergens.The isoallergens were produced individually in the laboratory in bacteria. The protein mixture of Dau c 1 and the individual isoallergens was examined at temperatures up to 95 degree Celsius.The researchers wanted to observe the changes in the structure of Dau c 1 and isoallergens upon increasing and decreasing the temperature.The researchers found that the natural mixture of Dau c 1 and almost all the individual isoallergens was still capable of causing allergies when they were cooled down to 25 degrees Celsius.When heated, the carrots allergen assumes a harmless structure. However, it largely regains its natural structure once the temperature drops.Antibodies present in the organism of allergy patients will still trigger allergic reactions, although it has been heated. However, the allergic reaction is generally maintained; it may be less pronounced after heating in some cases.says Thessa Jacob.The different tests showed that the structural stability of the carrot allergen does not depend on temperature alone.Acidity also plays a role. At the pH value of 3, which is typically present in the stomach, some epitopes continue to exist despite previous heating.Epitopes are the molecular substructures by which the immune system recognizes the respective allergen, allowing an allergic reaction to occur.Magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) and CD spectroscopy were mainly used for structural investigations of the Dau c 1 isoallergens.says Thessa Jacob M.Sc.Source: Medindia