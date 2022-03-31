About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Convalescent Plasma to be Effective COVID-19 Therapy: Study

by Angela Mohan on March 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Font : A-A+

Convalescent Plasma to be Effective COVID-19 Therapy: Study

Plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and whose blood contains antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is an effective and safe option as an early outpatient treatment for the disease, as per the study in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The research showed that high-titer (antibody-rich) COVID convalescent plasma — when administered to COVID-19 outpatients within nine days after testing positive — reduced the need for hospitalization for more than half of the study's predominantly unvaccinated outpatients.

Advertisement


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently authorizes this plasma as a treatment option for outpatients with immunocompromising diseases or receiving immunocompromising medications, and for all patients hospitalized with early-stage COVID-19.

The findings were first presented in a preprint posted to MedRxiv on Dec. 21, 2021. Details of the study, including authors and funding sources, may be found in the Johns Hopkins news release issued at that time.
Advertisement

"Based on our findings and conclusions — which are now validated through the peer-review process — we encourage health care professionals to keep SARS-CoV-2 antibody-rich blood plasma available in their blood banks as part of the treatment arsenal against early-stage COVID-19," says study co-lead author David Sullivan, MD, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health with a joint appointment in infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"We believe that the best role for convalescent plasma is extending its use to early outpatient treatment when other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies or drugs, are either not readily available — as in low- and middle-income countries — or ineffective, as with SARS-CoV-2 variants that are resistant to certain monoclonal antibodies," Sullivan adds.

In the outpatient early-treatment study conducted between June 2020 and October 2021, the researchers provided 1,181 randomized patients with one dose each of either polyclonal high-titer convalescent plasma (containing a concentrated mixture of antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2) or placebo control plasma (with no SARS-CoV-2 antibodies).

The patients were 18 and older, and had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within eight days prior to transfusion. Successful therapy was defined as a patient not requiring hospitalization within 28 days after plasma transfusion.

The study found that 17 patients out of 592 (2.9%) who received the convalescent plasma required hospitalization within 28 days of their transfusion, compared with 37 out of 589 (6.3%) who received placebo control plasma. This translated to a relative risk reduction for hospitalization of 54%.

Timing of the convalescent plasma transfusion also is critical: "The earlier the better," the researchers say.

"Based on the findings of analysis in the new paper that wasn't available when the preprint was posted, we found that if convalescent plasma is given within five days after diagnosis, the effectiveness at reducing hospitalization approximated 80%," says Sullivan.

"We concluded that these results strongly support high-titer SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma as an effective early treatment for COVID-19 with advantages such as low cost, wide availability and rapid resilience to the virus's evolving variants," says study co-lead author Kelly Gebo, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The next step, the researchers say, is to make convalescent plasma for the outpatient treatment of COVID-19 easier to use, more efficiently administered, and more accessible to those who might need it.

As part of that effort, they have provided clinicians with a guide for implementing a plasma transfusion center for outpatients with COVID-19, including logistical, staffing, and blood banking requirements. The guide appears in a paper published in the journal Transfusion.

The team also continues to seek more understanding of what else convalescent plasma can do for outpatients with COVID-19. A soon-to-be-published study will look at the ability of plasma to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants, including delta and omicron, despite no previous donor exposure to those viruses.

On Dec. 28, 2021, the FDA expanded the authorized emergency use of convalescent plasma with high titers of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies "for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients with the immunosuppressive disease or receiving immunosuppressive treatment, in either the outpatient or inpatient setting."

On Feb. 2, 2022, the Infectious Disease Society of America updated its "Guidelines on the Treatment and Management of Patients with COVID-19" to include the "use of convalescent plasma in ambulatory patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease with no other treatment options."

On March 7, 2022, the American Red Cross announced that it was "temporarily testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify donations that could be processed into convalescent plasma." The organization said this was being done "to help support immunocompromised patients battling COVID-19."

"These recent acknowledgments of high-titer convalescent plasma's benefit in treating early-stage COVID-19 — in conjunction with our peer-reviewed findings and our new guide for the more effective administration of the treatment — provide clinicians with an additional option for outpatients," Gebo says.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Lung Damage may Persist Long After COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Lung Damage may Persist Long After COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Some individuals recovering from COVID-19 pneumonia have CT proof of lung damage that persists a ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Donation - Recipients Hearing Loss Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)