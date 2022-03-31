Convalescent Plasma to be Effective COVID-19 Therapy: Study

Advertisement

The findings were first presented in a preprint posted to MedRxiv on Dec. 21, 2021. Details of the study, including authors and funding sources, may be found in the Johns Hopkins news release issued at that time. In the outpatient early-treatment study conducted between June 2020 and October 2021, the researchers provided 1,181 randomized patients with one dose each of either polyclonal high-titer convalescent plasma (containing a concentrated mixture of antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2) or placebo control plasma (with no SARS-CoV-2 antibodies).The patients were 18 and older, and had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within eight days prior to transfusion. Successful therapy was defined as a patient not requiring hospitalization within 28 days after plasma transfusion.The study found that 17 patients out of 592 (2.9%) who received the convalescent plasma required hospitalization within 28 days of their transfusion, compared with 37 out of 589 (6.3%) who received placebo control plasma. This translated to a relative risk reduction for hospitalization of 54%.Timing of the convalescent plasma transfusion also is critical, the researchers say. The next step, the researchers say, is to make convalescent plasma for the outpatient treatment of COVID-19 easier to use, more efficiently administered, and more accessible to those who might need it.As part of that effort, they have provided clinicians with a guide for implementing a plasma transfusion center for outpatients with COVID-19, including logistical, staffing, and blood banking requirements. The guide appears in a paper published in the team also continues to seek more understanding of what else convalescent plasma can do for outpatients with COVID-19. A soon-to-be-published study will look at the ability of plasma to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants, including delta and omicron, despite no previous donor exposure to those viruses.On Dec. 28, 2021, the FDA expanded the authorized emergency use of convalescent plasma with high titers of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.On Feb. 2, 2022, the Infectious Disease Society of America updated its guidelines to include the recommendations.On March 7, 2022, the American Red Cross announced that it was expanding its convalescent plasma program. The organization said this was being done to increase access to this treatment.