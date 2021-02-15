Convalescent Plasma Therapy In Blood Cancer Patients With COVID-19

Corresponding author Jeremy Warner, MD, MS, FASCO, associate professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) said,COVID-19 patients having hematologic malignancy were enrolled in the study and the 30-day mortality of hospitalized adults from 71 medical centers that participated in the international CCC19 consortium was assessed. The analysis was conducted on 823 patients that did not receive convalescent plasma and 143 patients who received it.Hematologic malignancies include chronic lymphocytic leukemia and multiple myeloma and they are associated with defects in immunity that can be exacerbated with treatments for the cancers. These put the patients with blood cancer at higher risk for infections and infectious disease severity. This is the first retrospective cohort study to indicate a benefit when compared to non-recipients.The lead author of the study Michael Thompson, MD, PhD, an oncologist and hematologist with Advocate Aurora Health and Advocate Aurora Research Institute said,To understand the unique effects that coronavirus has on cancer patients, the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19) was formed in early 2020 to rapidly collect data.The researchers said that the results from the CCC19 study on patients with hematologic malignancies are really interesting and open the possibility that benefit from convalescent plasma may vary depending on underlying medical conditions.Co-author of the study said,Source: Medindia