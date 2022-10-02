Control Your Body Cells Using Sound

Advertisement

The team proved the idea in a roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, where a protein calledThis further allowed the team to explore a similar variant protein in mammalian cells.It was found thatwas known to let cells respond to the presence of noxious compounds and to activate a range of cells in the human body, including brain and heart cells. The channel also opened inThe team further sets to explore how TRPA1 senses ultrasound for contributing towards more future research and clinical applications.says Yusuf Tufail, a former project scientist at Salk and a co-first author of the new paper.Source: Medindia