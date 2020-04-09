by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Control of TB Is Indian Govt's Priority In spite of Pandemic
Prevention of tuberculosis is a priority for government, says Indian Health Minister. Government is trying to enhance access for free diagnosis through rapid molecular tests, give sufficient information on drug resistance and free treatment for TB patients.

"We are also committed to provide best-quality drugs and regimens, financial and nutritional support to patients, he said during a digital interaction with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of Stop TB partnership, an international organisation working to end tuberculosis.

Empowering Better Health

Harsh Vardhan also said that the government is committed to use digital technologies for notification, adherence and linking with interface of non-governmental agencies to strengthen private sector engagement.


"The health department and health officials in all the states are constantly reminded about the target of elimination of TB by 2025. Through our efforts on fighting COVID, we have shown to the world that India can be a role model for other countries as we have achieved self-reliance in terms of domestic manufacturing of masks and PPE kits", he stated.

"India, under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accorded a high priority for ending tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030, and stepping forward as a leader for a TB-free world", Harsh Vardhan said during the digital interaction.

In recent years, India has already taken several important steps to prove itself as a leader for a TB-free world, with reliable policies and plans, he emphasized.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

TuberculosisAIDS/HIVSilicosisScreening Tests for Tuberculosis