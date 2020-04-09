Control of TB Is Indian Govt's Priority In spite of Pandemic

"The health department and health officials in all the states are constantly reminded about the target of elimination of TB by 2025. Through our efforts on fighting COVID, we have shown to the world that India can be a role model for other countries as we have achieved self-reliance in terms of domestic manufacturing of masks and PPE kits", he stated."India, under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accorded a high priority for ending tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030, and stepping forward as a leader for a TB-free world", Harsh Vardhan said during the digital interaction.In recent years, India has already taken several important steps to prove itself as a leader for a TB-free world, with reliable policies and plans, he emphasized.Source: IANS