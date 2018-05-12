Pregnancy medicaid insurance and provider-level barriers have been found to be depriving women of the low-income community to get the contraceptive they want after childbirth, finds a new study in Texas.

Contraceptive Choice: Still Not Within The Reach Of Women In Texas

‘Many women have also found the complex cost barriers, such as pregnancy medicaid insurance to be stressful as it expires after two months, this can in turn place a time crunch on the initial postpartum visit and limit return visits outside of the two-month window.’

. While some women (8%) left the visit with a less preferred form of contraception, over half (58%) left with no method at all.Women who wanted to use an intrauterine device (IUD) or the contraceptive implant, two highly effective methods, faced the greatest difficulty accessing what they wanted with only ten percent of women who wanted them getting them at the first postpartum visit.(41% versus 86%), indicating the crucial importance of the six-week checkup in establishing desired contraceptive use in postpartum women who wish to prevent pregnancy."The first postpartum visit, usually scheduled about six weeks after delivery, is extremely important for contraceptive access," said study lead author Kate Coleman-Minahan, co-investigator at TxPEP, nurse practitioner, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Colorado. "The time immediately after childbirth can be full of compounding stressors--lack of time, energy, sleep, money, support, or reliable transportation.When identifying the difficulties accessing the contraception they wanted, women pointed to the clinic- and provider-level barriers. For example, 37% of women were told by physicians to schedule another visit to obtain their desired method.Many women reported that providers told them they could not use a method because they were breastfeeding or they had not started menstruating, recommendations that do not align with the Center for Disease Control protocol and put women at risk for pregnancy. Other women reported that their clinics did not stock more expensive contraceptive methods, such as the IUD."The most effective method to prevent pregnancy is the method the woman wants to be using and will continue to use," said Coleman-Minahan. "."The study results are based on a survey of 685 women administered three months after childbirth at eight hospitals across six Texas cities from 2014-2016. The women either had no insurance or were covered by public insurance, and they did not want to have a baby within the two years following delivery.The study was recently published online in Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health.Source: Eurekalert