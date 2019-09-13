medindia

Congo Fever Claims 2 Lives in Rajasthan

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 13, 2019 at 3:13 PM Indian Health News
Two people die due to deadly Congo fever in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Health minister of Rajasthan suggests that spraying cypermethrin may help control the outbreak of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).
Two patients, a male and a female, who were admitted in AIIMS-Jodhpur, died of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), said Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

While the woman belonged to Jodhpur, the man was from Jaisalmer, he said.

The minister said that the state medical team has collected 136 samples till date and out of those, two casualties were reported whose report was positive.

"As soon as the report came of this animal borne-disease spreading its tentacles, we sent a team and formed a co-ordination committee which is monitoring the overall condition. It is working with animal husbandry department," Sharma said.

Cypermethrin is being sprayed everywhere to check the spread of virus in the region. If anyone displays symptoms of fever, voting, diarrhoea, and neck pain he or she should contact a medical practitioner immediately.

"For 14 days, all such patients will be monitored. As it is a communicable disease and its virus is transmittable from animals, we are adopting special precautions," he added.

Health Ministry officials said that the virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock. Animals bitten by infected ticks become infected and the virus remains in their bloodstream for about one week.

Hence, those involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians are at risk.

Source: IANS

