REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Confusion Persists Around Early Peanut Introduction for Infants

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Dec 27 2025 6:19 PM

Early peanut feeding prevents allergy, but parents remain confused about timing, safety, and purpose, a study finds.

Confusion Persists Around Early Peanut Introduction for Infants
Introducing peanut-containing foods in infancy is known to lower the risk of developing peanut allergy.
However, recent findings reported in JAMA Network Open show that many parents struggle to follow these recommendations. Interviews revealed significant uncertainty around the goals, safety concerns, and appropriate timing of early peanut introduction, highlighting the need for better education and practical support for families.(1 Trusted Source
Parental Understanding and Implementation of Early Peanut Introduction

Go to source)


Early Peanut Introduction to Babies: New Insights
Early Peanut Introduction to Babies: New Insights
Pregnant women and new moms are still hesitant to introduce peanut-containing products to their babies, revealed new research.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Up to 80% of peanut allergies can be prevented with early peanut introduction, yet surveys show nearly 1 in 3 parents delay it, mainly due to fear, not medical risk. #peanutallergy #childhealth #foodallergy #parentingscience #infantnutrition #allergyprevention #medindia

Immune Training Misunderstood by Families

“While some parents we talked to understood correctly that starting their baby on peanut foods trains the immune system in order to prevent the development of peanut allergy, other parents mistakenly believed that the purpose is to test if their baby is allergic – a misconception that fueled fears of severe allergic reaction, leading to hesitation and delays in peanut introduction,” said lead author Waheeda Samady, MD, a hospital-based pediatrician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“For prevention of peanut allergy, timing and consistency are of the essence,” she said. “We encourage peanut introduction as soon as the baby starts eating solids, before or around 6 months of age. It’s also important to continue peanut exposure twice a week through the first year and into toddler years. Feeding babies peanut foods just once or twice is not enough.”


Changing Pediatric Practice: New Tools Drive Early Peanut Introduction
Changing Pediatric Practice: New Tools Drive Early Peanut Introduction
New study finds that simple interventions increased pediatrician compliance with peanut allergy prevention guidelines from 35% to 84% in infants.

Why Early Peanut Guidelines Exist

Early peanut introduction guidelines were issued in 2017 following ground-breaking research showing over 80% reduction in peanut allergy development. Peanut allergy affects approximately 2% of U.S. children and is the least likely food allergy to be outgrown, making prevention through early introduction an important public health strategy.

Dr. Samady and colleagues analyzed 49 interviews with Chicago parents of infants aged 8–13 months from diverse backgrounds. Participants were recruited from primary care academic clinics, federally qualified health centers and private clinics.


Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy
Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy
Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms such as flu or common cold often seems trivial or go unnoticed. But, food allergy is not to be confused with food ...

Eczema: A Critical but Overlooked Risk Factor

Researchers also found that parents mostly did not understand that eczema places their baby at high risk for developing food allergy, making early peanut introduction even more critical.

“If a baby has eczema, peanut introduction should start early, around 4 months of age, if possible, to maximize peanut allergy prevention coupled with good skincare,” said Dr. Samady. “Pediatricians need to reinforce this message, given that most parents we interviewed were not aware that eczema increases the baby’s chances of developing food allergies.”


Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades
Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades
Explore how peanut avoidance guidelines led to a rise in peanut allergies, and discover why early exposure is now recommended to reduce allergy risks.

Pediatricians as the Primary Information Source

In the study, parents reported that pediatricians were their primary source of information about early peanut introduction.

“Pediatricians are key to successful guideline implementation, but they need better resources for families to provide comprehensive information during busy well-child visits," Dr. Samady noted. "Overall, we found that parents are accepting of early peanut introduction, but they need clearer guidance and more support.”

What Parents Need to Hear?

Dr. Samady emphasized that improved messaging and resources for families should clarify that early peanut introduction prevents peanut allergy through regular dietary exposure, address the connection between eczema and food allergy risk, provide specific guidance on timing and frequency, and reassure parents about the low risk of severe allergic reactions in infants.

“Parents need to be reassured that if their baby is allergic to peanut, they may see hives, some swelling, or vomiting, but allergic reactions in infancy are usually mild,” she explained. “We should empower parents with information and action plans so this does not stop them from participating in early peanut introduction.”

Reference:
  1. Parental Understanding and Implementation of Early Peanut Introduction - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2842887)


Source-Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All

⬆️