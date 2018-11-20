Concomitant Use of Sleeping Pills and Pain Killers Common among Alzheimer's

Font : A- A+



Benzodiazepines were used concomitantly with strong opioids by Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients for more than three consecutive months, according to a study done by researchers of University of Eastern Finland

Concomitant Use of Sleeping Pills and Pain Killers Common among Alzheimer's



Prolonged concomitant use was associated with lung diseases, osteoporosis and previous hip fracture. In addition, a history of substance abuse and previous long-term use of benzodiazepines were related to prolonged concomitant use.



‘Unnecessary, concomitant use of medications that act on the central nervous system should be minimized to prevent serious side effects among old patients, especially those with Alzheimer's. ’

Read More.. In these high-risk patient groups, concomitant use of opioids and benzodiazepines or related drugs may increase the risk of pneumonia, fractures and drug misuse.



The most commonly used drug combination among persons with AD was a benzodiazepine and a weak opioid, while those without AD most commonly used a benzodiazepine related Z-drug and a weak opioid. Those with AD were more commonly prescribed strong opioids than those without AD.



The trend may be partly explained by the use of opioid patches that are more commonly used in individuals with AD. In Finland, only buprenorphine and fentanyl are available as patches.



"Concomitant use of drugs that act on the central nervous system in an older population is concerning, as the use of these drugs has been associated with serious risks, especially in frail individuals with AD.



Unnecessary co-use of these drugs should be avoided, as the benefits rarely outweigh the risks," says University Lecturer Niina Karttunen from the University of Eastern Finland. The study was part of the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study that includes all persons with the clinically verified diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011.



The study included 70,718 persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Data on drug use was extracted from the Finnish Prescription Register. The study was conducted at the University of Eastern Finland and published in International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.







Source: Eurekalert Prolonged concomitant use was associated with lung diseases, osteoporosis and previous hip fracture. In addition, a history of substance abuse and previous long-term use of benzodiazepines were related to prolonged concomitant use.In these high-risk patient groups, concomitant use of opioids and benzodiazepines or related drugs may increase the risk of pneumonia, fractures and drug misuse.The most commonly used drug combination among persons with AD was a benzodiazepine and a weak opioid, while those without AD most commonly used a benzodiazepine related Z-drug and a weak opioid. Those with AD were more commonly prescribed strong opioids than those without AD.The trend may be partly explained by the use of opioid patches that are more commonly used in individuals with AD. In Finland, only buprenorphine and fentanyl are available as patches."Concomitant use of drugs that act on the central nervous system in an older population is concerning, as the use of these drugs has been associated with serious risks, especially in frail individuals with AD.Unnecessary co-use of these drugs should be avoided, as the benefits rarely outweigh the risks," says University Lecturer Niina Karttunen from the University of Eastern Finland. The study was part of the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study that includes all persons with the clinically verified diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011.The study included 70,718 persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Data on drug use was extracted from the Finnish Prescription Register. The study was conducted at the University of Eastern Finland and published inSource: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: