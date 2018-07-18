medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Concentration Takes a Hit When We Suffer from Dehydration Says the Study

by Rishika Gupta on  July 18, 2018 at 6:37 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tasks that require attention become difficult when we are dehydrated, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.
Concentration Takes a Hit When We Suffer from Dehydration Says the Study
Concentration Takes a Hit When We Suffer from Dehydration Says the Study

Cognitive functions often wilt as water departs the body, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology reported after statistically analyzing data from multiple peer-reviewed research papers on dehydration and cognitive ability. The data pointed to functions like attention, coordination and complex problem solving suffering the most, and activities like reacting quickly when prompted not diminishing much.

"The simplest reaction time tasks were least impacted, even as dehydration got worse, but tasks that require attention were quite impacted," said Mindy Millard-Stafford, a professor in Georgia Tech's School of Biological Sciences.

Less fluid, more goofs

As the bodies of test subjects in various studies lost water, the majority of participants increasingly made errors during attention-related tasks that were mostly repetitive and unexciting, such as punching a button in varying patterns for quite a few minutes. There are situations in life that similarly challenge attentiveness, and when it lapses, snafus can happen.

"Maintaining focus in a long meeting, driving a car, a monotonous job in a hot factory that requires you to stay alert are some of them," said Millard-Stafford, the study's principal investigator. "Higher-order functions like doing math or applying logic also dropped off."

The researchers have been concerned that dehydration could raise the risk of an accident, particularly in scenarios that combine heavy sweating and dangerous machinery or military hardware.

Millard-Stafford and first author Matthew Wittbrodt, a former graduate research assistant at Georgia Tech and now a postdoctoral researcher at Emory University, published their meta-analysis of the studies in the latest edition of the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

It can happen quickly. There's no hard and fast rule about when exactly such lapses can pop up, but the researchers examined studies with 1 to 6 percent loss of body mass due to dehydration and found more severe impairments started at 2 percent. That level has been a significant benchmark in related studies.

"There's already a lot of quantitative documentation that if you lose 2 percent in water, it affects physical abilities like muscle endurance or sports tasks and your ability to regulate your body temperature," said Millard-Stafford, a past president of the American College of Sports Medicine. "We wanted to see if that was similar for cognitive function."

The researchers looked at 6,591 relevant studies for their comparison, then narrowed them down to 33 papers with scientific criteria and data comparable enough to do metadata analysis. They focused on acute dehydration, which anyone could experience during exertion, heat and not drinking as opposed to chronic dehydration, which can be caused by a disease or disorder.

One day to lousy

How much fluid loss adds up to 2 percent body mass loss?

"If you weigh 200 pounds and you go work out for a few of hours, you drop four pounds, and that's 2 percent body mass," Millard-Stafford said. And it can happen fast. "With an hour of moderately intense activity, with a temperature in the mid-80s, and moderate humidity, it's not uncommon to lose a little over 2 pounds of water."

"If you do 12-hour fluid restriction, nothing by mouth, for medical tests, you'll go down about 1.5 percent," she said. "Twenty-four hours fluid restriction takes most people about 3 percent down."

And that begins to affect more than cognition or athletic abilities.

"If you drop 4 or 5 percent, you're going to feel really crummy," Millard-Stafford said. "Water is the most important nutrient."

She warned that older people can dry out more easily because they often lose their sensation of thirst and also, their kidneys are less able to concentrate urine, which makes them retain less fluid. People with high body fat content also have lower relative water reserves than lean folks.

Don't overdo water

Hydration is important, but so is moderation.

"You can have too much water, something called hyponatremia," Millard-Stafford said. "Some people overly aggressively, out of a fear of dehydration, drink so much water that they dilute their blood and their brain swells."

This leads to death in rare, extreme cases, for example, when long-distance runners constantly drink but don't sweat much and end up massively overhydrating.

"Water needs to be enough, just right," Millard-Stafford said.

Also, she warned that while salt avoidance may be good for sedentary people or hypertension patients, whoever sweats needs some salt as well, or they won't retain the water they drink.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

BB King, the American Blues Musician, Hospitalized for Diabetes-Related Dehydration

BB King, the American Blues Musician, Hospitalized for Diabetes-Related Dehydration

One of the greatest guitarists of all time, the 89-year-old King suffered from dehydration due to Type II diabetes. He was admitted to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Moderate Coffee Consumption Does Not Lead to Dehydration: Study

Moderate Coffee Consumption Does Not Lead to Dehydration: Study

New study has found no evidence for association between moderate coffee consumption and dehydration.

New Biometric Watch Allows Users to Monitor Glucose, Dehydration and Pulse Using Light

New Biometric Watch Allows Users to Monitor Glucose, Dehydration and Pulse Using Light

Health and fitness minded individuals are looking for an easy way to keep their own tabs on vitals signs and parameters of medical care

Chronic, Severe Dehydration Linked to Climate Change Behind Mysterious Kidney Disease

Chronic, Severe Dehydration Linked to Climate Change Behind Mysterious Kidney Disease

A mysterious kidney disease that has killed over 20,000 people is now spreading to other countries including India and this could be the first epidemic directly caused by global warming.

Altitude Sickness

Altitude Sickness

Travellers and adventure seekers who climb or fly to high altitudes often experience severe headaches, nausea & other symptoms. Find out why they occur & how to treat & prevent altitude sickness.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Dry Mouth

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth may be caused by dehydration and many other health conditions. Learn how to treat dry mouth and maintain oral health.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and loss of electrolytes through the skin.

Heat Stroke

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

Intravenous Fluid Replacement Therapy

Intravenous Fluid Replacement Therapy

Find the facts of intravenous fluid replacement therapy including uses in dehydration and other conditions, complications and other information.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

More News on:

Heat Stroke Heat Exhaustion Amoebic Dysentery Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Altitude Sickness Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Intravenous Fluid Replacement Therapy Dry Mouth 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...