Computerized Training Program Developed To Ease Anxiety in Children

Both cognitive and emotional factors strongly influence anxiety. Explicit influences are obsessive thought processes and ruminations, while implicit influences include negative processing bias and reduced cognitive control.Traditional treatments for anxiety and depression include cognitive behavioral therapy and psychiatric medications, which have been successful in adults but have resulted in mixed results in children.For the study, the participants were divided and assigned to one of the following - a) an emotional inhibitory control training program, b) a neutral inhibitory control training program, or c) a waitlisted control, for four weeks (16 sessions).They were then tested using cognitive, emotional, and EEG measures. The computerized inhibitory control training program's effects were evaluated using three tasks (go/no-go, flanker, and Stroop).Findings revealed that inhibitory control accuracy was substantially and negatively related to both anxiety and depression. While both emotional and neutral training conditions resulted in substantial reductions in anxiety, depression, and negative affect compared to the control group, emotional training showed the largest reductions.Computerized inhibitory training helped decrease negative emotions in preadolescent children. EEG results showed the shifting of the frontal alpha asymmetry to the left after children completed an emotional version of the training. Decreased inhibitory control performance predicted higher levels of anxiety and depression, signifying that inhibitory impairments could be a risk factor for developing these conditions in children.Previous studies have focused on adults using only self-report measures to operationalize anxiety and depressive symptoms. However, this study investigated cognitive and neurological mechanisms of childhood anxiety and depression using an objective outcome measure (resting-state EEG).